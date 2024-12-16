EE and Boomerang’s Melting Masterpiece Unlocks Call of Duty Chaos

Taking centre stage for the EE Game Store campaign was a 177cm high ice sculpture of the Hella Chill Operator Skin, that took three days to cut and carve. Gamers worldwide tuned in to the Twitch live stream to watch as the sculpture melted; the speed of its fate tied to a streamer’s performance in Call of Duty® Warzone™. Along the way, fans were treated to mini-games and surprises, building anticipation for the moment the codes were finally released, the codes were all claimed in under five minutes.

The EE Twitch activation captivated audiences worldwide, achieving over 100,000 total live views. The campaign set a new record for Zyro with its highest-ever concurrent viewership.

To keep the excitement going, a hero video has been released recapping the event and driving audiences to the EE Game Store. There, gamers can claim a Hella Chill code with any purchase of gaming hardware & accessories, ensuring more players get a chance to level up their in-game style.

The strategy for the campaign was led by Saatchi & Saatchi.

The EE Game Store has a game-changing kit for any gamer on any network, with every gamer being unique, EE can provide the right setup to empower all players. This social activation is part of a series of new experiences and exclusive drops only available at the EE Game Store, where there is a kit for every gamer.

For more information, please visit: EE Game Store: www.ee.co.uk/gaming

