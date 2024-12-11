From Sausage Rolls to Style Goals: Greggs and Pinterest Bake Up the Calendar of 2025 Trends
Created by That Lot, Fashion Goals & Sausage Rolls pairs 2025’s trendiest looks with a dash of culinary flair
11 December 2024
Pinterest and Greggs, created through Weber Shandwick Collective's social media agency That Lot, have collaborated to curate an exclusive fashion forward calendar, Fashion Goals & Sausage Rolls, to adorn walls in the new year.
Think sausage rolls and fish finger sandwiches, as you have never seen them before.
The special calendar was photographed by Megan Jepson - Portrait of Britain Award Winner - and features members of the Greggs Society at Newcastle University. It follows them on a beloved Greggs crawl of the city, adorned in the Pinterest trends of tomorrow. Each month brings to life a different trend, which is set to be a hit in 2025, including Fisherman Aesthetic, Cherry Coded and Castlecore.
Consumers will be able to get their hands on the calendar from 13 December on Pinterest and with calendars rising in popularity amongst Gen Z, it might just be the perfect gift this festive season (or one to keep for your own wall).