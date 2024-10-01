Weber Shandwick: Winning Big, Thinking Bigger

Helen Bennett, CEO at TWSC, on the agency's 2024

What have been the major highlights for your business in 2024?

Despite an external climate of uncertainty and change, we’ve worked with relentless focus to advance the impact of our work. Our earned-first, in-culture approach has helped unlock value for clients such as IKEA, Budweiser and Movember. And it’s also helped deliver our most successful year of new business conversion, bringing clients like Greggs and Primark into the Collective.

We've also advanced our internal culture by launching a number of new progressive policies and initiatives, including policies to support carers and employees affected by domestic abuse. On a global level, we launched our Impact of Inclusion report, which illustrates the steps we've taken at TWSC towards becoming a more inclusive organisation. We were particularly proud to be the first marcoms agency to join the UK’s Mindful Business Charter, a collaboration across a wide range of global businesses to improve employee wellbeing.

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

The breadth of our business means singling one area out feels a little akin to admitting to having a favourite child (which for the record, if any of my three sons read this, I categorically don’t...) But I’m particularly proud of how That Lot, our social first creative agency, has reinvigorated its offer and capabilities this year to transform how we deliver platform-first content and influencer marketing for brands.

And I’m also deeply grateful for how hard my leadership team has worked to build a culture of collaboration across everything we do. It’s allowed us to move quickly to embrace innovation – which I’m confident has given us a competitive edge in a testing trading environment. In particular, the work we’ve done to embed generative AI into our approach to reputation intelligence and brand safety stands out as category defining work.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

Seeing the momentum we’ve built around our work really pay off, not just in terms of growth but also in terms of creating new opportunities for our brilliant people to keep growing and thriving.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?

Undoubtedly, uncertainty on the economic outlook- which has understandably driven increased caution around long-term planning. As a result we’ve leant hard into demonstrating the precise and measurable impact of our work. It’s been truly energising to see how profoundly we can now marry our long-honed earned instincts with data intelligence to predict and quantify the value of what we do.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected?

In terms of our client work, we’ve now embedded AI into how we plan and optimise campaign narratives and messaging, while also using it to protect brand safety, guard against misinformation and pre-empt areas of risk and reward. Knowing what’s around the corner gives us the freedom to unlock bigger, bolder initiatives and creative ideas.

Reassuringly, we haven’t seen the ‘race to the bottom’ of automation that many predicted – yes, it’s allowed us to work with faster pace and many aspects of our work are now much more streamlined, but the need for inspired solutions to connect and cut-through means the value placed on critical thinking and brave ideas is also higher than ever.