The Strategic & Creative Power of Earned Media: Lessons from Weber Shandwick Playbook

New hires, diversified offering and capabilities, and unexpected award-winning creative work has kept Weber Shandwick busy this year. In May, it brought in the former executive creative director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO Yan Elliott as its chief creative officer. Reporting to Amy Garrett, Weber Shandwick’s UK president, Elliott now manages a team of creatives across Weber Shandwick’s UK offices in London, Manchester and Scotland.

The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) was awarded 37 Lions at the 2024 Cannes Lions a Grand Prix win in Brand Experience with “The First Edible Mascot” for Kellanova (which was part of Kellogg’s until 2023)– marking the first time any PR agency secured the honour in this category with an idea credit. The earned media communications agency is on a mission to look beyond rapidly changing trends and use data and insights to help brands from Budweiser to Direct Line to eBay to embed themselves in culture and drive growth.

The digitally-driven cultural shift of the past two decades has fundamentally changed how earned media is viewed as part of the marketing mix. Various studies have proven that earned media offers marketers a way to use creativity to connect brands to customers with greater impact. So how exactly do creative campaigns deliver more impressive business effects and higher return on investment when they are culturally salient? When marketers are feeling an increasing need to prove the effectiveness of their work, how is an earned-first agency helping brands earn their place in society, culture and people's lives?

Creative Salon sat down with (pictured from left to right) Elizabeth Gladwin, head of analytics and intelligence, EMEA; Gen Kobayashi, chief strategy officer UK & EMEA; UK CEO Helen Bennett; UK president Amy Garrett; and Yan Elliott, UK chief creative officer to discuss how the earned-first mindset is redefining Weber Shandwick's ambitions and its business and helping win new clients. Kobayashi believes the brands that will thrive in the future are the brands that understand that in order to earn value, it has to contribute meaningful value. "We call this the 'Earned-First Mindset' and it’s how we approach work with all our clients. We don’t just believe in 'earned first', we can see the tangible effect of it in our research conducted in partnership with the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising)."

It's an agency that can now both articulate and demonstrate how it can build greater currency and potency by demonstrating the value of earned-first mindset as a business driver. This year the agency achieved a 76 per cent conversion rate in the UK, with recent client wins including Primark and Greggs.

Weber Shandwick globally put on a hugely impressive show at Cannes Lions this year, with 37 Lions. What ambitions are you setting for yourself to continue this growth and success?

Helen Bennett: From a UK perspective, we strongly believe that our breadth of capabilities gives us a significant competitive advantage. As we analyse cultural, societal, and political trends, we navigate the entire stakeholder landscape through our diverse offerings. Our creative ambition is rooted in taking these insights and layering them with our earned mindset, which has always been part of the agency's DNA. We aim to fuse this earned sensibility with a solution-agnostic approach to every brief.

The key questions are: How do we align with what a brand or business wants to achieve? How do we consider the external environment? And how do we create value for that brand or business in the process? Our journey in the UK has highlighted the strength of our collective talents while elevating our craft and sensibility. With leaders including Amy, Yan, Gen, and Elizabeth, we’re combining everything that’s core to our business with an elevated ambition and swagger around our craft. Fortunately there appears to be a market opportunity for this approach, as brands seek to differentiate themselves and disrupt their presence in the market. There’s a vibrant culture of innovation and experimentation, and we’re excited to bring that energy to the table.

Yan, your appointment earlier this year was a significant signal of the agency’s commitment to its creative ambition. What has surprised you most about the agency?

Yan Elliott: I did a six-month stint working with these guys to really understand what life at Weber would be like, as I had no idea what to expect. I was interested in the challenge and the potential for improving the creative work and output.

What I found—and ultimately why I decided to go full-time—was that there seemed to be plenty of opportunities here. In my previous roles [he has worked at Mother, Lucky Generals, The &Partnership, and more recently AMV BBDO] I often struggled to find great opportunities, but at Weber I see brilliant prospects ahead. Clients often come through the door seeking one specific service, but we can now offer them a broader, more comprehensive creative solution—something they might not have expected, but has been received very well.

It’s all about the people you work with. We all know this job can be challenging, so working alongside decent people with whom you can have meaningful conversations makes a significant difference to day-to-day life. I genuinely believe that matters a lot. I didn't know what challenges lay ahead, but I felt aligned with these guys; we share the same ambition, and I knew I could achieve it alongside people who were honest about what they wanted, rather than presenting a fake scenario. That’s why I decided to join full-time.

Gen, it's been more than three years for you at the agency, what kind of work at Weber continues to excite you?

Gen Kobayashi: I don't think there are many agencies that genuinely shape culture. While many claim to do so, it’s not new to talk about culture in that sense. What sets us apart is the clear distinction in what we're building here from an earned perspective compared to other agencies. We excel not only in the creative and planning disciplines but also have a significant advantage with Elizabeth and her team, who bring exceptional analytics, insights, and intelligence to the table.

When I first joined the agency, I was genuinely impressed by the strength and breadth of our analytics team. The expertise of this team powers much of our planning and strategic work, enabling us to make credible cultural claims. While many may assert they can influence culture, we have the capability to back it up with solid data and insight.

Elizabeth Gladwin: Coming from a data-centric background, my experience in various digital advertising agencies has taught me the importance of understanding your audience. The bottom line is crucial. However, the key difference here is that we're not confined to traditional swim lanes. This flexibility allows us to challenge assumptions about whether we have the right audience in the first place, enabling us to disrupt the brief in meaningful ways.

While technology and data can lead everyone to average insights quickly, we’re committed to avoiding that trap. Instead, we focus on using data positively to explore the extremes of different audiences and to reconsider who our target audience truly is. Because we don’t stick to conventional approaches, we can leverage our agility effectively. Technology can make us quick, but it can also lead to blandness. Our goal is to use technology to unlock bigger, bolder creative ideas.

Moreover, we consider not just the potential benefits but also the reputational risks involved. By taking a full-service approach, we provide clients with the reassurance they need to stand behind bold creative concepts.

Yan Elliott: What sets us apart in the creative realm compared to the advertising world is our philosophy: we're not brand-out; we’re culture-in. In an ad agency, clients often come to you with a predetermined message they want to convey. We flip that approach and ask, "What is the actual conversation? What do people want to hear, and where is the talkability around that?"

As a result, we don’t have a one-size-fits-all solution for any brief that comes through the door. I love that we’ve tackled diverse projects like the Breathalyser for Direct Line—a breathalyser that doubles as a toothbrush. Then there's the IKEA Shelter idea, which advocates for more homes. We also created the Knorr Super Cube, designed to change the taste of food for kids who struggle to eat their vegetables; it actually removes flavour instead of adding it. Every day here brings a new and exciting challenge with unique solutions.