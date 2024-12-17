Image of the out of home poster outside Westfields, London, saying: 'Have a gloriumptious Christmas!', and featuring the BFG character's head leaning over the top

Sainsbury's Continues To Go BIG This Christmas

The supermarket's festive campaign with NCA is brought to life in out of home posters across London

By Creative Salon

17 December 2024

Sainsbury’s is continuing to celebrate the magic of Christmas in a series of outdoor installations.

Following the launch of the much-loved BFG character from the Christmas advert, a giant special build by way of a huge 3D replica of the BFG is brought to life as an extension of the campaign along with a series of projections in festive spots.

In London, passersby will see the BFG peeking over a large 96 sheet poster, which reads ‘Have a gloriumptious Christmas’, wishing the nation well by celebrating the magic of Roald Dahl’s character and Sainsbury’s Christmas food.

In Edinburgh & Oxford, the Comic Relief version of Sainsbury’s Christmas TV advert was projected across different festive spots including Edinburgh’s Christmas market at the National Gallery and Oxford Castle.

Demonstrating the journey that the BFG makes across the country, viewers were able to scan a QR code which led them to a webpage where they could donate or buy a festive sandwich, gifts and decorations from the Comic Relief range, which forms part of Sainsbury’s and Comic Relief’s ongoing Nourish the Nation programme.

To ensure a magical Christmas is had by all, Sainsbury's is working with its longtime charity partner, Comic Relief, to distribute over five million meals to families experiencing food poverty this Christmas. There are lots of ways to get involved and support the campaign by purchasing any of the products in the following link or by making a donation to Comic Relief: https://www.sainsburys.co.uk/gol-ui/events/comic-relief-partnership.

Media is being handled by PHD, with special build live from the 16 December and projections across the month of December. 

Credits

Brand: Sainsbury’s

Radha Davies: Marketing Director, Brands, Planning & Creative

Emma Bisley: Head of Campaigns

Abbey Garood: Campaign Manager

Emma Young: Campaign Manager

Emma Clarke: Campaign Executive

Rachel Adderson: Food Campaign Executive

Jade Weddell-Johns: Campaign Executive

Daisy Exton: Digital Marketing Lead

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Creative:

Partner, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Creative Director: Dan Bailey

Creative Director: Brad Woolf

Account Handling & Planning:

Partner, CEO: James Murphy

Partner, CSO: David Golding

Managing Partner: Louise Bodily

Strategy Partner: Matt Walters

Account Director: Ella Coleman & Abigail Johal

Senior Account Manager: Zahra Banday

Account Manager: Jeff Baker

Strategist: Helen Weavers & Rosanagh Ker

Creation, Design & Licensing:

Partner, CPO & Lead Producer: Matt Craigie Atherton

Creative Operations Director: Sylvie Edwards

Senior Producer: Lucie Georgeson

Print Production Lead: Cara Swindell

Project Director: Sarah Bruce

Business Affairs: Amanda Levett

Licence Negotiation: Issy Wedlake

Design & Artwork: King Henry Studios

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designers: Jasmin Price & Christian Tunstall

Artworker: Lol Keen, Bradley Baker

Project Managers: Cameron Henry & Yaz Mailoud

Special Build

Ocean

Project Manager: Joe Banning

Grand Visual

Account Director Georgia Harrison

Project Manager: Cooper Koulias-Amai

Creative Specialist Displays

John Dickens: Managing Director

Laila Truss: Graphic Designer

Nick: Head of Creative Design

Projections

Grand Visual

Account Director Georgia Harrison

Client Director

Immersive Me

Haydn Nuttal: Managing Director

Leigh Fergus: Account Director

Nina Thoene: Producer

