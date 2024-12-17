Sainsbury's Continues To Go BIG This Christmas

Sainsbury’s is continuing to celebrate the magic of Christmas in a series of outdoor installations.

Following the launch of the much-loved BFG character from the Christmas advert, a giant special build by way of a huge 3D replica of the BFG is brought to life as an extension of the campaign along with a series of projections in festive spots.

In London, passersby will see the BFG peeking over a large 96 sheet poster, which reads ‘Have a gloriumptious Christmas’, wishing the nation well by celebrating the magic of Roald Dahl’s character and Sainsbury’s Christmas food.