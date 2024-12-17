Sainsbury's Continues To Go BIG This Christmas
The supermarket's festive campaign with NCA is brought to life in out of home posters across London
17 December 2024
Sainsbury’s is continuing to celebrate the magic of Christmas in a series of outdoor installations.
Following the launch of the much-loved BFG character from the Christmas advert, a giant special build by way of a huge 3D replica of the BFG is brought to life as an extension of the campaign along with a series of projections in festive spots.
In London, passersby will see the BFG peeking over a large 96 sheet poster, which reads ‘Have a gloriumptious Christmas’, wishing the nation well by celebrating the magic of Roald Dahl’s character and Sainsbury’s Christmas food.
In Edinburgh & Oxford, the Comic Relief version of Sainsbury’s Christmas TV advert was projected across different festive spots including Edinburgh’s Christmas market at the National Gallery and Oxford Castle.
Demonstrating the journey that the BFG makes across the country, viewers were able to scan a QR code which led them to a webpage where they could donate or buy a festive sandwich, gifts and decorations from the Comic Relief range, which forms part of Sainsbury’s and Comic Relief’s ongoing Nourish the Nation programme.
To ensure a magical Christmas is had by all, Sainsbury's is working with its longtime charity partner, Comic Relief, to distribute over five million meals to families experiencing food poverty this Christmas. There are lots of ways to get involved and support the campaign by purchasing any of the products in the following link or by making a donation to Comic Relief: https://www.sainsburys.co.uk/gol-ui/events/comic-relief-partnership.
Media is being handled by PHD, with special build live from the 16 December and projections across the month of December.
