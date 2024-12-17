Santa on the QuickBooks accountants app on a laptop

Intuit QuickBooks Celebrates Overlooked Accountants

The Christmas campaign with FCB London showcases the role played in steering a successful business

By Creative Salon

17 December 2024

FCB London has created a new Christmas campaign for Intuit QuickBooks for Accountants, celebrating the invaluable—but often overlooked—role they play in steering complex businesses to success.

Breaking this week, the campaign will run for 2 weeks and is composed of TV, including 30", 20" and 6" films, and social media.

The film shows Santa's elves working at full capacity to hit their Christmas deadlines, while CEO Santa is in his office taking a call from his accountant, Alice. Thanks to the suite of tools that Alice can access through QuickBooks for Accountants, she can see exactly what Santa needs to prepare for the busy season ahead – more reindeer to hit his targets.

Michael Benjamin, director of marketing Intuit QuickBooks UK said: "Accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses are the backbone of our economy and their vital work, often behind the scenes, doesn't stop during the festive season! We wanted to show the role the Intuit QuickBooks platform plays in enabling seamless collaboration between businesses and their accountants during this very busy time of year. What better way to do this than with the owner of a very special, complex international business - Santa himself!

“Santa’s workshop is fun but it’s also a great example of some of the clients we serve, he has a need for elf payroll, payments and automated expense management, and his accountant helps him get ahead of the year. We’re so excited to launch this magical new Christmas campaign.”

Ben Perez Usher, creative director at FCB London said: "We wanted to show that for Santa, Christmas is a year-round business. If you think about it, he’s the CEO of one the biggest present delivery networks in the world, and his heroic accountant uses the power of QuickBooks to realise his vision.”

Credits

Creative Directors: Ben Usher, Rob Farren

Creative Team: Matthew Baillie, Rabia Majid

Chief Creative Officer: Owen Lee

Business Directors:Katie Savelli

Account Director: Mikey Freeman

Account Manager: Bizzie Martin, Pooja Daswani

Strategist: Anna Green

Agency Producer: Catherine Long

Agency Producer at FCB London: Rachael Clarke

Designers: Becci Salmon, Jack Walker, Tessa Bridge, Dante Attuoni

Director/ Production Co: Tiny Bullet @ Arts & Sciences

Producer: Adam Saward

Editor: Sam Bould @Final Cut

Post Production: Unit

Sound Design: James Lyme

DOP: Chris Sabogal

Media Planning/buying: Manning Gottlieb

EMEA Director or Marketing: Michael Benjamin

Head of Marketing: Sara Zaibag

Principal Brand Strategy Manager: Louise Gaffney

Senior Marketing Manager: Bee Nortje

