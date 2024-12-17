Intuit QuickBooks Celebrates Overlooked Accountants
The Christmas campaign with FCB London showcases the role played in steering a successful business
17 December 2024
FCB London has created a new Christmas campaign for Intuit QuickBooks for Accountants, celebrating the invaluable—but often overlooked—role they play in steering complex businesses to success.
Breaking this week, the campaign will run for 2 weeks and is composed of TV, including 30", 20" and 6" films, and social media.
The film shows Santa's elves working at full capacity to hit their Christmas deadlines, while CEO Santa is in his office taking a call from his accountant, Alice. Thanks to the suite of tools that Alice can access through QuickBooks for Accountants, she can see exactly what Santa needs to prepare for the busy season ahead – more reindeer to hit his targets.
Michael Benjamin, director of marketing Intuit QuickBooks UK said: "Accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses are the backbone of our economy and their vital work, often behind the scenes, doesn't stop during the festive season! We wanted to show the role the Intuit QuickBooks platform plays in enabling seamless collaboration between businesses and their accountants during this very busy time of year. What better way to do this than with the owner of a very special, complex international business - Santa himself!
“Santa’s workshop is fun but it’s also a great example of some of the clients we serve, he has a need for elf payroll, payments and automated expense management, and his accountant helps him get ahead of the year. We’re so excited to launch this magical new Christmas campaign.”
Ben Perez Usher, creative director at FCB London said: "We wanted to show that for Santa, Christmas is a year-round business. If you think about it, he’s the CEO of one the biggest present delivery networks in the world, and his heroic accountant uses the power of QuickBooks to realise his vision.”
