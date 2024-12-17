Intuit QuickBooks Celebrates Overlooked Accountants

FCB London has created a new Christmas campaign for Intuit QuickBooks for Accountants, celebrating the invaluable—but often overlooked—role they play in steering complex businesses to success.

Breaking this week, the campaign will run for 2 weeks and is composed of TV, including 30", 20" and 6" films, and social media.

The film shows Santa's elves working at full capacity to hit their Christmas deadlines, while CEO Santa is in his office taking a call from his accountant, Alice. Thanks to the suite of tools that Alice can access through QuickBooks for Accountants, she can see exactly what Santa needs to prepare for the busy season ahead – more reindeer to hit his targets.