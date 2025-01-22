Behind Sainsbury's Big Christmas Campaign Success Story

“The strength of our customer service and operational performance stood us apart in delivering our biggest-ever Christmas. Customers shopped later than ever and we achieved our highest-ever sales in the final days before Christmas,” explained Simon Roberts, chief executive of J Sainsbury plc, as he lauded the performance while announcing a five per cent pay rise for hourly colleagues.

To amplify its festive ‘Taste the Different’ range Sainsbury's marketing team, led by Radha Davies, marketing director, Brands, Planning and Creative, working alongside agency New Commercial Arts (NCA), went big and - significantly - they went early for this Christmas campaign.

They also chose to centre it around one of well-loved author Roald Dahl’s most beloved characters – The BFG.

Building on the brand platform

The last festive campaign faced a quick turnaround following a late pitch that saw NCA named as its creative agency in April 2023. That winning idea introduced the new platform ‘Good Food for All of Us’, which has been ever present since.

Due to that experience, there was a conscious decision that more time would be dedicated to the development of the 2024 Christmas work and, alongside the platform, it would also continue featuring Sainsbury’s colleagues, albeit this time without the legendary Rick Astley.

“We've learned that starting early allows you to really optimise and come up with the best work and really dedicate the time that you need to achieve the craft in the work, and I think having a strong partner has really enabled that,” admits Davies. She also states that after building trust in the agency Sainsbury's could trust gut feeling around the ideas that would come back.

“You have to be an instinctive marketer to think about: has it got that feeling, the excitement: and is it going to excite our customers: and is it going to excite the whole organisation? Can it be that amazing idea that galvanizes an entire business to want to do its best? And for us, it ticked all of those boxes," she adds.

During that ideas pitch, however, the marketing team also realised that they wanted the Christmas campaign to be more consistent with the activity for the rest of the year, underpinned by its singular brand platform while also featuring real staff members.

“The idea that we have is very much about using our colleagues as the face and the voice of Sainsbury's to show how much we care and the attention we put into the food that we deliver and land ‘good food for all of us'," outlines Davies.

Beginning to plan almost immediately after the release of the previous Christmas campaign, the Sainsbury's team knew that for 2024 they wanted to go bigger while weaving in some magic and wonder into the narrative alongside the core creative platform.