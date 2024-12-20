Alzheimer's Society interrupts ITV Christmas announcements
The messaging disrupts the broadcast to remind audiences of the impact the condition has on families over the festive period
20 December 2024
Alzheimer’s Society has partnered with ITV to disrupt the broadcaster's festive continuity announcements with a poignant reminder that, for millions of families, dementia will strip precious festive moments away.
At a time of year when so many families will be gathering together around the TV as part of their familiar, time-honoured Christmas traditions, Alzheimer’s Society and ITV are launching a set of 5 bespoke idents which begin in the style of ITV’s familiar continuity spots, with reference to the TV entertainment that makes ‘Christmas feel like Christmas’ before the scene is ‘stripped away’ as the voiceover explains how dementia robs us of the people and memories that make this time of year so special. The spots end by highlighting Alzheimer’s Society’s role in ending this devastation and their vital support services which are available to everyone affected by dementia.
British TV presenter, and Alzheimer's Society Ambassador Ruth Langsford, provides the voice-over.
The concept was created in a close collaboration between ITV Creative, NCA, Medialab and Alzheimer’s Society. The idents will run across ITV1 during carefully selected programming to optimise reach, frequency, and awareness from Monday 23 rd of December until Monday the 30th of December. The spot planning and buying has been managed by the Medialab team in partnership with ITV.
Credits
Brand: Alzheimer’s Society
Chief Marketing Officer: Alex Hyde-Smith
Associate Director of Strategic Marketing: Tom Brown
Head of Brand & Marketing: Nick Wright
Senior Marketing Executive: Laura Parsons
Senior Marketing Executive: Ellie Jerman
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Creative Team: Jess Pacey & Alicia Job
Business Director: Miriam Goode
Senior Account Manager: Toby Moynan
Agency Producer: Georgia Dickinson
Media Agency: Medialab
Integration Director: Nick Parker
Client Managing Director: Charles Batchelor
Partnerships Director: Mattie Mould
Business Director: George Gwilliam
Account Director: Maddy Buchanan