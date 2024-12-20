Alzheimer's Society interrupts ITV Christmas announcements

Alzheimer’s Society has partnered with ITV to disrupt the broadcaster's festive continuity announcements with a poignant reminder that, for millions of families, dementia will strip precious festive moments away.

At a time of year when so many families will be gathering together around the TV as part of their familiar, time-honoured Christmas traditions, Alzheimer’s Society and ITV are launching a set of 5 bespoke idents which begin in the style of ITV’s familiar continuity spots, with reference to the TV entertainment that makes ‘Christmas feel like Christmas’ before the scene is ‘stripped away’ as the voiceover explains how dementia robs us of the people and memories that make this time of year so special. The spots end by highlighting Alzheimer’s Society’s role in ending this devastation and their vital support services which are available to everyone affected by dementia.