McDonald's Calls on Consumers to Order Like Stormzy

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are teaming up with one of Britain’s most iconic artists to launch a new promotion that invites fans across the UK & Republic of Ireland to “Order like Stormzy”.

The talent partnership between Big Mike and McDonald’s, led and managed by Red Consultancy, involves the reveal and launch of his signature combination: 9 McNuggets, Fries, Sprite, Oreo McFlurry and BBQ sauce. The campaign aims to celebrate the universal truth that everyone has their go-to McDonald’s order - even the biggest stars can’t resist a McDonald’s.

At the heart of the campaign is a long-form film, directed by Paul Hunter of PRETTYBIRD. Launching today (12th), the film opens with Stormzy strolling into a McDonald’s, where he casually orders his meal. As the scene unfolds, customers across the UK—from families in the drive-thru to hairdressers, knitters, and students—are inspired to order The Stormzy Meal. But there’s a playful twist: as they order, Stormzy’s deep and unmistakable South London accent echoes from their mouths as they, quite literally, “Order like Stormzy.” The film also features a cameo appearance from national treasure Alison Steadman, who reveals The Stormzy Meal as her “favourite meal too” as well as a roster of emerging British content creators, championed by Stormzy.

Alongside this, high-impact OOH will roll out nationwide, celebrating Stormzy’s order. The creative will feature candid images of Stormzy eating his meal at a McDonald’s restaurant, shot in full-bleed, black and white photography. Added to this, DOOH will showcase a new visual identity crafted especially for The Stormzy Meal. The visual identity expands to a range of limited-edition merchandise—including branded tumblers, pin badges, and posters—dropping in bursts throughout the campaign and available through the app for MyMcDonald’s Rewards customers.