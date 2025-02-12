McDonald's Calls on Consumers to Order Like Stormzy
The latest campaign, created by Leo Burnett, promotes the artists' signature order: 9 McNuggets, Fries, Sprite, Oreo McFlurry and BBQ sauce
12 February 2025
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett are teaming up with one of Britain’s most iconic artists to launch a new promotion that invites fans across the UK & Republic of Ireland to “Order like Stormzy”.
The talent partnership between Big Mike and McDonald’s, led and managed by Red Consultancy, involves the reveal and launch of his signature combination: 9 McNuggets, Fries, Sprite, Oreo McFlurry and BBQ sauce. The campaign aims to celebrate the universal truth that everyone has their go-to McDonald’s order - even the biggest stars can’t resist a McDonald’s.
At the heart of the campaign is a long-form film, directed by Paul Hunter of PRETTYBIRD. Launching today (12th), the film opens with Stormzy strolling into a McDonald’s, where he casually orders his meal. As the scene unfolds, customers across the UK—from families in the drive-thru to hairdressers, knitters, and students—are inspired to order The Stormzy Meal. But there’s a playful twist: as they order, Stormzy’s deep and unmistakable South London accent echoes from their mouths as they, quite literally, “Order like Stormzy.” The film also features a cameo appearance from national treasure Alison Steadman, who reveals The Stormzy Meal as her “favourite meal too” as well as a roster of emerging British content creators, championed by Stormzy.
Alongside this, high-impact OOH will roll out nationwide, celebrating Stormzy’s order. The creative will feature candid images of Stormzy eating his meal at a McDonald’s restaurant, shot in full-bleed, black and white photography. Added to this, DOOH will showcase a new visual identity crafted especially for The Stormzy Meal. The visual identity expands to a range of limited-edition merchandise—including branded tumblers, pin badges, and posters—dropping in bursts throughout the campaign and available through the app for MyMcDonald’s Rewards customers.
In homage to Stormzy’s hometown, his local Croydon restaurant has been temporarily re-branded ’Big Mikes’ and locals in CR0 will be able to get their hands on The Stormzy Meal 48 Hours before the rest of the country to celebrate their homegrown hero. The collaboration will culminate later this month with a ‘meet and greet’ event in Croydon for fans and McDonald’s crew to meet Stormzy, organised and led by Red Consultancy.
The campaign is a markedly different approach to media for McDonalds, foregoing traditional TV in favour of social-first activations. Excitement has been driven across social platforms with a market-first interactive Snapchat activation – ‘Sponsored Snap’ – which creatively integrates the brand into users' direct messages on Snapchat, inviting them to try Stormzy’s signature order in an engaging and immersive format.
The campaign was a cross-agency collaboration: Leo Burnett led creative, digital, and social, Red Consultancy managed all talent, PR, event, and influencer, and OMD UK managed all media buying and planning. TMS led on the promotion, digital experience, and prize pool. Linney supported all POP communications and TMW were responsible for CRM.
Matthew Reischauer, marketing director, McDonald’s UK & IE, added: “The Stormzy Meal isn’t just about the food, but it’s about taking something we can all relate to - having a favourite McDonald’s order - and turning it into a cultural moment. From the film and the merch to the events in Stormzy’s beloved Croydon, we’re giving fans a chance to share in an experience only McDonald’s can deliver.”
James Millers and Andrew Long, executive creative directors, Leo Burnett UK, said: “Everyone has their “go-to” order at Maccies. Everyone. And who better to bring that thought to life than one of the most iconic faces, and voices, in British culture – Stormzy. This campaign celebrates a massive collaboration between two icons as we invite the nation to get in on his nine Nuggs and Fries and ‘Order Like Stormzy’.”
Multi award-winning artist and Croydon local, Stormzy (AKA Big Mike) said: “I am so gassed for my McDonald’s order to be the first ever ‘Famous Order’ in the UK and Ireland. Never thought I’d have my own order on the official menu. That’s mad.”
