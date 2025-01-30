Work Of The Week
Kellogg’s will 'See You in the Morning'; Cadbury's 'Made To Share'; Tfl's 25 years and more...
The best creative, curated
30 January 2025
'See You in the Morning' for Kellogg’s by Leo Burnett
Kellogg’s and Leo Burnett have launched the second phase of its "See You in the Morning" creative platform, taking the iconic Rooster, Cornelius, to the streets with a bold series of OOH activations across Europe. Following the success of the initial launch of its new Masterbrand visual identity by Landor in December which celebrated Kellogg’s heritage as the original breakfast brand, Cornelius with all his swagger, once again takes centre stage. Set against Kellogg’s signature red, blue, and white palette, the campaign prominently features the tagline "The OG" in the typography of the timeless Kellogg’s logo—a design that nods to the brand’s rich legacy while connecting with a new generation of breakfast lovers.
'Made To Share' for Mondelez by VCCP
Cadbury has unveiled its latest integrated campaign ‘Made to Share’, developed in partnership with its global creative agency, VCCP. The campaign, part of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk ‘Generosity’ brand platform, celebrates the everyday acts of kindness that bring people closer together. At its core, the campaign introduces limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk bars designed to honour those small but meaningful gestures that often go unnoticed.
TfL: Making every journey matter for 25 years by VCCP
Transport for London (TfL), in collaboration with creative and media agencies of record VCCP and Wavemaker UK, have unveiled a striking new integrated ad campaign to mark its 25th anniversary. Drawing on the cultural capital of London, ‘Making Every Journey Matter for 25 Years’ shines a spotlight on the transformative improvements and innovations that have enhanced the lives of TfL customers over the past 25 years. This includes new and extended services, making transport greener, air cleaner, roads safer and ensuring London’s transport system is more inclusive and accessible.
'Only at McDonald’s' by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett have unveiled Only at McDonald’s, a bold new brand platform that celebrates the unique fan truths surrounding their most iconic menu items. Rooted in the relatable experiences that connect McDonald’s fans across the globe, the platform highlights the distinctive ways people enjoy the brand.
'Sober Chic' for Maison Perrier by Ogilvy UK and Ogilvy Paris
Maison Perrier Chic, the sophisticated new non-alcoholic beverage is launching "Sober Chic," a new campaign that celebrates a mindful and undeniably chic lifestyle choice. Developed by Ogilvy Paris and Ogilvy UK, the campaign showcases luxurious mocktails as the epitome of modern refreshment, whether or not you choose to consume alcohol.
'Missed Birthday' for CALM by adam&eveDDB
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the suicide prevention charity on a mission to help people end their misery, not their lives, is launching the second phase of its Missed Birthdays campaign. The campaign, made possible by funding from the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation (IFCF), marks the next instalment of creative agency adam&eveDDB’s ongoing work with CALM, in partnership with ITV and the7Stars. Following on from an initial activation at Westfield London in 2024, the second burst of the campaign centres around one film, a true story of youth suicide.
'Boss Your Bathroom' for Victorian Plumbing by Saatchi & Saatchi
In a move worthy of the transfer window, Victorian Plumbing is proud to unveil its latest signing: football icon and podcast superstar, Peter Crouch. This time, he’s not just bossing the pitch—he’s bossing the bathroom. The brand-new ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, puts Peter in the hot seat (or should we say, the best seat in the house?), analysing Alice and Dennis’s bathroom tactics as they transform their space into a Premier League-worthy suite. But the big question remains: can they do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke? Spoiler alert: we’re in Stoke, it’s cold, it’s raining, and the results are nothing short of iconic.
'Ditch the cow' for Flora by Pablo London
Flora is kicking off 2025 with an unmissable new chapter of its Skip The Cow campaign, this time featuring world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. Having established already that passing plants through a cow to make delicious tasting butter is... a bit weird.... Flora now wants people to know that it’s great for cooking & baking too. Created by Pablo, the campaign launched on January 27th , first in the Netherlands & the UK. The media planning is managed by UM followed by a global roll-out in partnership with TAG.
'Feel as proud as a peacock' for Wickes by St Luke's
Home improvement retailer, Wickes, aims to galvanise the public into starting the year with some DIY with two new TV spots.The work, created by St Luke’s, builds on Wickes’s new brand platform, “Feel as proud as a peacock”, which was introduced in December 2024 and highlighted the brand’s range of kitchens. A 30-second hero film will go live on 26 January across TV and video-on-demand, followed by a shorter 10-second film debuting on 30 January.
'No more F.O.B.O.' for Unilever by AMV BBDO
Rexona (also known as Sure, Degree, Shield) is rolling out a bold new campaign to promote the launch of its new Whole Body Deodorant range. Developed to stop odour at the source, the brand’s most adaptive odour technology yet aims to free people from the fear of body odour (B.O.). reated by London-based agency AMV BBDO, the campaign challenges the assumption that most body odour comes from people’s armpits, by listing all the different parts of the body that might also smell.
‘With us, every faithful wins’ for MoneySuperMarket by New Commercial Arts
After the thrilling finale of ‘The Traitors’ on BBC, MoneySuperMarket responded with a tongue-in-cheek full-page advert in the Metro. The headline ‘With us, every faithful wins’ playfully references a victory for only some of the final faithful, while reminding viewers that with MoneySuperMarket’s SuperSaveClub, loyalty always pays off with great savings and rewards.
‘Purradise' for Whiskas by Weber Shandwick, AMV BBDO and EssenceMediacom
WHISKAS, the leading cat food brand, is excited to introduce Purradise™, a multi-channel campaign designed to celebrate feline happiness. Created in collaboration with AMV BBDO, Weber Shandwick, and EssenceMediacom, the campaign brings to life the joy and satisfaction cats experience at mealtime, turning every dish into an immersive sensory journey.