Kellogg’s will 'See You in the Morning'; Cadbury's 'Made To Share'; Tfl's 25 years and more...

'See You in the Morning' for Kellogg’s by Leo Burnett

Kellogg’s and Leo Burnett have launched the second phase of its "See You in the Morning" creative platform, taking the iconic Rooster, Cornelius, to the streets with a bold series of OOH activations across Europe. Following the success of the initial launch of its new Masterbrand visual identity by Landor in December which celebrated Kellogg’s heritage as the original breakfast brand, Cornelius with all his swagger, once again takes centre stage. Set against Kellogg’s signature red, blue, and white palette, the campaign prominently features the tagline "The OG" in the typography of the timeless Kellogg’s logo—a design that nods to the brand’s rich legacy while connecting with a new generation of breakfast lovers.

Read here.