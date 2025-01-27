MoneySuperMarket Celebrates The Perks Of Being 'Faithful'

After the thrilling finale of ‘The Traitors’ on BBC, MoneySuperMarket responded with a tongue-in-cheek full-page advert in the Metro. The headline ‘With us, every faithful wins’ playfully references a victory for only some of the final faithful, while reminding viewers that with MoneySuperMarket’s SuperSaveClub, loyalty always pays off with great savings and rewards.

Members of MoneySuperMarket's SuperSaveClub r eceive monetary rewards and perks, including a year’s worth of free days out at thousands of UK venues, gift cards, cashback and discounts worth an average of £300 a year. There’s no limit to the number of rewards members can earn.

The work was created by New Commercial Arts with media planning and buying by UM.