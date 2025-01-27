MoneySuperMarket Celebrates The Perks Of Being 'Faithful'
Following the finale of The Traitors, the brand, alongside New Commercial Arts, reminds consumers that through its SuperSaveClub, loyalty always pays off
27 January 2025
After the thrilling finale of ‘The Traitors’ on BBC, MoneySuperMarket responded with a tongue-in-cheek full-page advert in the Metro. The headline ‘With us, every faithful wins’ playfully references a victory for only some of the final faithful, while reminding viewers that with MoneySuperMarket’s SuperSaveClub, loyalty always pays off with great savings and rewards.
Members of MoneySuperMarket's SuperSaveClub receive monetary rewards and perks, including a year’s worth of free days out at thousands of UK venues, gift cards, cashback and discounts worth an average of £300 a year. There’s no limit to the number of rewards members can earn.
The work was created by New Commercial Arts with media planning and buying by UM.