WHISKAS welcomes you to Purradise

WHISKAS, the leading cat food brand, is excited to introduce Purradise™, a multi-channel campaign designed to celebrate feline happiness. Created in collaboration with AMV BBDO, Weber Shandwick, and EssenceMediacom, the campaign brings to life the joy and satisfaction cats experience at mealtime, turning every dish into an immersive sensory journey.

Purradise™ features six uniquely designed lands, from Gravy Lake to Mount Crunch, each catering to different feline needs and nourishing cats in line with their natural behaviours. The campaign also introduces the WHISKAS Purrsonality Quiz, developed in partnership with Waltham Petcare Science Institute, helping cat parents better understand their cat’s personality and ideal diet.

Launching across key European markets, including the UK, the multi-million-pound campaign will be activated across digital, social, radio, OOH, PR, and in-store experiences. As part of the rollout, WHISKAS will introduce an interactive digital out-of-home experience in Piccadilly Circus, featuring a QR code that leads pet lovers to a fun, immersive game with a chance to win prizes.