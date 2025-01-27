Rexona Battles The Fear Of Body Odour
The campaign, created by AMV BBDO, promotes the brand's new whole body deodorant
27 January 2025
This week, the world’s No.1 antiperspirant and deodorant brand Rexona (also known as Sure, Degree, Shield) is rolling out a bold new campaign to promote the launch of its new Whole Body Deodorant range. Developed to stop odour at the source, the brand’s most adaptive odour technology yet aims to free people from the fear of body odour (B.O.).
Created by London-based agency AMV BBDO, the campaign challenges the assumption that most body odour comes from people’s armpits, by listing all the different parts of the body that might also smell. Packed with often humorous nicknames for various body parts, the visually striking work attempts to normalise the conversation around body odour, making a case for why a whole-body deodorant is exactly what we need.
At the heart of the campaign is a surprising insight: while most people only use deodorant for their armpits, just 1 per cent of body odour actually comes from there. Even though body odour is normal, we don’t often talk about it and worry that it is just us. The product launch and campaign aim to offer a choice to not put up with it anymore —all with a wink and a smile.
The 60-, 30-, and 15-second ads, set to air across social, TV and cinema, open in a bustling supermarket aisle. A shopper’s hand reaches for the new Sure/Degree Whole Body Deodorant. As a beat drops, we’re transported into a dynamic, music video-style montage. Directed by Livia Gama, through Tropical films, the creative features a diverse cast of characters confidently applying deodorant to various parts of their bodies. The vibrant scenes unfold to a remix of the Soulwax track “Work It” by Marie Davidson, perfectly syncing the energy of the music with the campaign’s lively tone.
Playful titles highlight the real, sometimes humorous nicknames we have for our body parts – a celebration of self-care and the universal need for all-over confidence.
The campaign is launching globally, starting with the US and UK, supported by a series of local activations and OOH.
Kathryn Swallow, worldwide head of Unilever deodorants, says: “At Rexona, we pride ourselves on giving consumers the best odour protection that won’t let you down, and we don’t think that should be limited to just your armpits – we see you, boobs / ta-tas / feet / cheesers / booties and beyond!
By pushing beyond underarm care, we’re addressing broader consumer concerns to give people odour protection wherever they need it. It’s time to wave goodbye to any unwanted smells and say hello to the freedom that comes from knowing you’ll smell fresh however you move and wherever you sweat.”
AMV BBDO creative directors Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones, say: “The campaign is designed to create an unforgettable connection with consumers, highlighting the universal need for Rexona Whole Body’s complete protection that won’t let you down.
“As you might imagine, some body part names from our long list proved tricky to get past TV networks. Search the campaign on YouTube to see the full, uncensored version!”
As Rexona’s most adaptive odour control formula yet, Whole Body Deodorant protects against B.O. and prevents chafing wherever you need it with just a few sprays or swipes. The range is available in three different formats:
· Aerosol Spray
· Glide Stick – gynaecologically tested to be safe to use on private parts
· Body Cream Lotion – gynaecologically tested to be safe to use on private parts
And comes in four different nature-inspired scents:
· Ocean Rush
· Active Fresh
· Fresh Citrus
· Wild Rose
With 0 per cent aluminium, and dermatological tested, you’re supported to eliminate odour safely so that you can keep moving and sweating without worry about unwanted smells.
Credits:
Client: Unilever
Brand: Degree/Rexona/Sure
Campaign title: No more F.O.B.O.
Client name: Kathryn Swallow, Lucy Howdle, Vicki Rodger and Jessica Lane
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCOs: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Directors: Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones
Creative Team: Davide Mauroni, Esin Huseyin, Kalle Everland, Ant Eagle and Chelly Samways
Agency Planning Team: David Edwards and Katherine Oulds
Agency Account Team: Anneliese St-Amour, Tessa Brisbane, Carolyn Young, Safra Karim, Hollie Clarke and Jasmine Coulson
Agency Production Team: Nick Godden, Kieran O’Malley, Rhiannon Nicoll, Matt O’Brien and Stefanie Price
Agency Design Team: Kate Whitley and Ian Patrick
Media Agency: Mindshare
Production Company: Tropical Films
Director: Livia Gama
Executive Producer: Gabriel Dagostini
Production Co. Producer: Felipe Rangel, Jin Park and Paula Soares
Head of Production: Marina Stacciarini
Production company producer: Gisele Castilho
Production assistant: Carlos André Joaquim (Dedé), Gabriela Alcantara, Lucas Aniceto
1st Assistant Director: Filipe Francisquini
2nd Assistant Director: Maurício Zattoni
DoP: Kairo Lenz
Best Boy Electric: Diogo Costa
Key Grip: Rodrigo de Melo
Production Design: Martim Garcia
Art Assistant: Lala Mendes and Marri Ricardi
Art Producer: Matheus Carvalho
Prop master: Tati Coelho
Wardrobe Stylist: Eliza Matta
Wardrobe Assistant: Flavia Rossette and Alessandra Jacob
Makeup Artist: Fernando Andrade (Feco)
Location Manager: Gabriela Salgado
Casting Director: Manu Menezes
Editor: Beto Araujo
Editor Assistant: Tommy Pastén
Editing: Ten Three
Editor (London): Ella Oliver
Music Supervisor: Big Sync Music
Post-production Company: Unit TV
Executive Post Producer: Phil Delaney
Design and Motion Graphics: Tom Wansbrough-Jones
Flame Artist: Ian Baker
Post-production Company: TAG WW
Sound studio: Wave Studios
Audio Post-production: Wave Studios
Sound Engineer: Jonny Platt
Photographer: Ricardo Vilela