Rexona Battles The Fear Of Body Odour

The 60-, 30-, and 15-second ads, set to air across social, TV and cinema, open in a bustling supermarket aisle. A shopper’s hand reaches for the new Sure/Degree Whole Body Deodorant. As a beat drops, we’re transported into a dynamic, music video-style montage. Directed by Livia Gama, through Tropical films, the creative features a diverse cast of characters confidently applying deodorant to various parts of their bodies. The vibrant scenes unfold to a remix of the Soulwax track “Work It” by Marie Davidson, perfectly syncing the energy of the music with the campaign’s lively tone.

Playful titles highlight the real, sometimes humorous nicknames we have for our body parts – a celebration of self-care and the universal need for all-over confidence.

The campaign is launching globally, starting with the US and UK, supported by a series of local activations and OOH.

Kathryn Swallow, worldwide head of Unilever deodorants, says: “At Rexona, we pride ourselves on giving consumers the best odour protection that won’t let you down, and we don’t think that should be limited to just your armpits – we see you, boobs / ta-tas / feet / cheesers / booties and beyond!

By pushing beyond underarm care, we’re addressing broader consumer concerns to give people odour protection wherever they need it. It’s time to wave goodbye to any unwanted smells and say hello to the freedom that comes from knowing you’ll smell fresh however you move and wherever you sweat.”

AMV BBDO creative directors Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones, say: “The campaign is designed to create an unforgettable connection with consumers, highlighting the universal need for Rexona Whole Body’s complete protection that won’t let you down.

“As you might imagine, some body part names from our long list proved tricky to get past TV networks. Search the campaign on YouTube to see the full, uncensored version!”

As Rexona’s most adaptive odour control formula yet, Whole Body Deodorant protects against B.O. and prevents chafing wherever you need it with just a few sprays or swipes. The range is available in three different formats:

· Aerosol Spray

· Glide Stick – gynaecologically tested to be safe to use on private parts

· Body Cream Lotion – gynaecologically tested to be safe to use on private parts

And comes in four different nature-inspired scents:

· Ocean Rush

· Active Fresh

· Fresh Citrus

· Wild Rose

With 0 per cent aluminium, and dermatological tested, you’re supported to eliminate odour safely so that you can keep moving and sweating without worry about unwanted smells.

Credits:

Client: Unilever

Brand: Degree/Rexona/Sure

Campaign title: No more F.O.B.O.

Client name: Kathryn Swallow, Lucy Howdle, Vicki Rodger and Jessica Lane

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCOs: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Directors: Jack Smedley and George Hackforth-Jones

Creative Team: Davide Mauroni, Esin Huseyin, Kalle Everland, Ant Eagle and Chelly Samways

Agency Planning Team: David Edwards and Katherine Oulds

Agency Account Team: Anneliese St-Amour, Tessa Brisbane, Carolyn Young, Safra Karim, Hollie Clarke and Jasmine Coulson

Agency Production Team: Nick Godden, Kieran O’Malley, Rhiannon Nicoll, Matt O’Brien and Stefanie Price

Agency Design Team: Kate Whitley and Ian Patrick

Media Agency: Mindshare

Production Company: Tropical Films

Director: Livia Gama

Executive Producer: Gabriel Dagostini

Production Co. Producer: Felipe Rangel, Jin Park and Paula Soares

Head of Production: Marina Stacciarini

Production company producer: Gisele Castilho

Production assistant: Carlos André Joaquim (Dedé), Gabriela Alcantara, Lucas Aniceto

1st Assistant Director: Filipe Francisquini

2nd Assistant Director: Maurício Zattoni

DoP: Kairo Lenz

Best Boy Electric: Diogo Costa

Key Grip: Rodrigo de Melo

Production Design: Martim Garcia

Art Assistant: Lala Mendes and Marri Ricardi

Art Producer: Matheus Carvalho

Prop master: Tati Coelho

Wardrobe Stylist: Eliza Matta

Wardrobe Assistant: Flavia Rossette and Alessandra Jacob

Makeup Artist: Fernando Andrade (Feco)

Location Manager: Gabriela Salgado

Casting Director: Manu Menezes

Editor: Beto Araujo

Editor Assistant: Tommy Pastén

Editing: Ten Three

Editor (London): Ella Oliver

Music Supervisor: Big Sync Music

Post-production Company: Unit TV

Executive Post Producer: Phil Delaney

Design and Motion Graphics: Tom Wansbrough-Jones

Flame Artist: Ian Baker

Post-production Company: TAG WW

Sound studio: Wave Studios

Audio Post-production: Wave Studios

Sound Engineer: Jonny Platt

Photographer: Ricardo Vilela