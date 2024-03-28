The Showcase 2024
EssenceMediacom: Changing To Grow
A year of change has positioned EssenceMediacom to really push ahead again in 2025
You can't argue that it's not been an incredibly busy year at EssenceMediacom, with the agency ending 2024 in a very different shape to how it started. It's been quite the ride, and the scene is now set for an exciting year to come.
Amongst the changes have been the handing over of the CEO baton from Kate Rowlinson - who stepped up to become CEO of GroupM - to Natalie Cummins, who Rowlinson poached from Publicis Media. With her strong track record of driving innovation and results, Cummins is set to lead the agency through its next phase of growth.
And then there's been the merger with sibling business EssenceMediacomX and the move to a swanky new WPP building on London's Southwark Bridge.
Despite challenges of change, the agency remains focused on new opportunities, especially in AI and sustainability. In 2024, it published reports positioning it at the forefront of tech and corporate responsibility trends. And now under Cummins' leadership, EssenceMediacom is set to build on its successes and drive further innovation.
Creative Salon on EssenceMediacom's 2024:
In 2024, EssenceMediacom emerged as the world’s largest media network by billings, according to COMvergence. The agency reported $24.5 billion in advertiser billings, surpassing its nearest competitor by nearly half a billion dollars. This marked the first time the combined billings for Essence and MediaCom had been reported since their merger in January 2023.
Despite the global merger, two agencies were retained in the UK because of the breadth of the businesses. However, as the UK market shifted across 2024 - including the departure of EssenceMediacom X's Sainsbury’s account and Sky's decision to work with Zenith following a European media review, ending a 20-year relationship with EssenceMediacom - the opportunity for a full-blown merger became evident. As the year draws to a close there is now just one EssenceMediacom powerhouse in the UK, under the leadership of a new CEO and installed in a new building symbolic of change.
As Kate Rowlinson stepped up from EssenceMediacom to lead GroupM she delivered a masterstroke with the appointment of Zenith Media's Natalie Cummins as her successor. Having been named Campaign's Head of Agency of the Year for Media two years in a row between 2021 and 2022 Cummins is a highly respected media leader and she will be the perfect cultural fit for the agency moving forward as it delivers more breakthroughs for brands. .
Clare Chapman, the former chief executive of EssenceMediacom X, departed the organisation, and Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer, EMX and global head of relevance EM creative futures, left 18 months after the merger to become global CSO at Brainlabs.
Amidst these changes, though, EssenceMediacom didn't miss a beat on delivery for clients and its mission to keep innovating.
From Paddy Power's ‘All Subs Are Super’ to Mars Wrigley's ‘Snickers Own Goal’, to Sheba's 'Gravy Race' to Lucozade's 'Bring The Energy'; from Müller's ‘Rice, Rice Baby’, and Boots' ‘Make More Room for Beauty’, and supporting Coca Cola’s ‘#TheRitualCup, the agency has played a vital role in delivering the audiences that would drive sales.
The sheer breath of campaigns the agency has worked on is always breathtaking, consistently delivering media solutions that enhance visibility and engagement whilst being innovative and creative.
On this note of innovation, the agency published its "Making Breakthroughs with AI & Automation," which explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in media and marketing and underscored the agency's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and drive innovative solutions for clients.
The agency also focused on the evolving role of sustainability in marketing. A report titled "The New C-Suite Influencer: Understanding the Role and Influence of the Chief Sustainability Officer" emphasised the increasing importance of chief sustainability officers (CSOs) in B2B marketing. As sustainability becomes essential, CSOs prove critical in assessing environmental impacts and driving initiatives, with women making up 58 per cent of this role.
Creative Salon Says: As the largest media agency in the UK, EssenceMediacom always sets a benchmark for the industry. And it's testament to the amazing bench of talent at the business that in a year of change, EssenceMediacom didn't miss a beat. From COO Satin Reid to the legendary Claudine Collins and strategic brains like Richard Kirk and David Wilding EssenceMediacom boasts some of the best in the business. And new CEO Natalie Cummins will add a fresh energy and hunger that is sure to see 2025 kick off with a mighty bang. EssenceMediacom is now well and truly primed for the next level.