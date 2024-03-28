EssenceMediacom: Changing To Grow

You can't argue that it's not been an incredibly busy year at EssenceMediacom, with the agency ending 2024 in a very different shape to how it started. It's been quite the ride, and the scene is now set for an exciting year to come.

Amongst the changes have been the handing over of the CEO baton from Kate Rowlinson - who stepped up to become CEO of GroupM - to Natalie Cummins, who Rowlinson poached from Publicis Media. With her strong track record of driving innovation and results, Cummins is set to lead the agency through its next phase of growth.

And then there's been the merger with sibling business EssenceMediacomX and the move to a swanky new WPP building on London's Southwark Bridge.

Despite challenges of change, the agency remains focused on new opportunities, especially in AI and sustainability. In 2024, it published reports positioning it at the forefront of tech and corporate responsibility trends. And now under Cummins' leadership, EssenceMediacom is set to build on its successes and drive further innovation.