The Woman Who Made Media Make A Difference

Sue On Sue

Creative Salon: What still excites you about the media landscape?

Sue Unerman: Gosh, that's such a big question to answer. Essentially, I believe the job remains fundamentally unchanged, which is to effectively reach people to help grow our clients' brands. It's a role I've been fulfilling since 1983-1984, even if I didn't realise it back then. What's both exciting and interesting about it is that it's not a straightforward task anymore. It's grown more complex over time, but we're continuously discovering new strategies. I’ve just had a really exciting meeting about using TV and mobile platforms in ways previously unexplored.

Initially, when I entered the industry, it was primarily about advertising and the quality of creative content. However, the landscape has evolved significantly. Nowadays, there's a whole new communications economy where we can engage people through content they love, rather than merely interrupting it with brands. We can now measure effectiveness in real-time, rather than waiting for lengthy reviews. It's a paradigm shift in how we influence people. The pace is rapid, which suits my low attention span perfectly. This is the stuff that keeps me engaged and motivated every day. I find myself loving it more now than when I started - which doesn’t always happen.

Over the years that you have worked in this industry, lots of other people have come and gone and the ones that are still here have a certain level of cynicism. How come you’re still excited by it all?

I think it's partly the people I've had the chance to work with. When I first joined The Media Business [which became Mediacom, then EssenceMediacom] and now at EMX I found myself among a group of misfits who thrived on challenging the status quo. They refused to accept the cynicism often pervasive in other parts of the advertising and media ecosystem. It's all about the people. Always has been.

The people at our clients' end, too, play a significant role. I recently participated in an event with the World Federation of Advertisers, where I encountered a bunch of really powerful client representatives—marketers, procurement professionals, managers—all united in their desire to make the work better. They shared a common agenda: media for good, sustainability, optimising matrix management, driving relevance, and adapting commerce strategies. That enthusiasm is truly infectious. So, my advice? Surround yourself with the passionate ones. Avoid the cynics. There are plenty of brilliant, enthusiastic people across all ages worth spending time with.

What have been the really positive shifts you’ve seen in the industry over the years? And is there anything that's actually changed for the worse in that time?

There have absolutely been positive shifts and changes in accountability. Not just in terms of expenditure, but also in diagnosing what's effective and what isn't. We've been deeply involved in this at EssenceMediacom and EMX. We pioneered an econometrics team at a media agency, which has now expanded into a significant team at EMX. It's been truly transformative. What has got worse is audience reporting, it’s tougher to get a clear answer. If you had asked me 20 years ago about the accountability of audience reporting reaching its current state, I wouldn't have believed it. Whether it's the abundance of data, though often disparate, or the challenges in data synchronisation.

I recently attended an event which reminded me of one of my old rants. They mentioned the National Readership Survey, where the question for determining readership of a newspaper or magazine was simply whether you had seen a headline, paper or magazine in the past six weeks, even if you hadn't opened it. If so, you were a reader and the client was paying for you, even if you merely glanced at it in a doctor’s waiting room. It's terrible. Thankfully, we now have more data, more accuracy, and quicker access. However, the data still doesn't always align, making it a process of navigating through to find truth. We're still refining the process to ensure investment accountability. There are promising strides like Project Origin, but there's room for improvement.

How has the nature of the agency world changed itself and how has the media agency evolved?

My first three agencies were full-service agencies. Then I joined an independent. I'm not nostalgic for the full-service agency. In my experience, as a young woman in a media department, you were mostly expected to stick to presenting the TV plan and not voice opinions on anything else. Occasionally, I'd get to interact with creatives, which was great, especially with one particular account where I felt valued and could make a difference. But overall, it often felt like we were boxed in, just providing input on ads they had heavily invested in. That kind of experience breeds cynicism—you're told what to do for a business model that serves the agency's interests.

Joining an independent agency was a game-changer. We continually adapted and reshaped our business model to drive client growth, not just uphold legacy structures. Adaptability is why major agencies and independents thrive. Personally, I don't look back and see any golden age, but maybe others do. However, with media agencies now offering a variety of creative services and experiences, perhaps the golden age is on its way.

Until recently, there's been intense focus on optimising media plans, but not the same scrutiny on creative effectiveness. I'm not undermining the incredible work of creative agencies, but there are times we need to be forensic, even in copywriting. I've witnessed significant improvements in effectiveness through detailed analysis of performance copy. It's akin to what forensic science did for solving crimes—a step change in outcomes. Just as forensic science revolutionised crime-solving, applying forensic techniques to communication strategies promises similar leaps in effectiveness. It's about broadening our approach beyond just media to the entire communications landscape.

Have gender changes taken place in the industry?

We're all on a journey. Some aspects have improved, but culturally, I have concerns. A recent conversation stayed with me, especially how some women discussed their experiences of sexism, ingrained in the culture of certain businesses. It's troubling, especially considering it's been eight years since we published "The Glass Wall, Success Strategies For Women At Work And Businesses That Mean Business". Yet, it still seems like gospel. The notion that young men enter the business world with a grasp of how to succeed in the patriarchal business world, while young women often lack that understanding, persists. It's a recurring theme in discussions with all women. Many women believe that hard work alone will lead to promotion, while men recognise it's only part of the equation. Why aren't we addressing this disparity in understanding.

Just this morning, I read an article in The Economist over breakfast discussing how the gender gap is widening in terms of hostility between young men and women. Older men are more likely to believe women still need support, while younger men feel things aren't that bad for them. Yet, the pay gap data contradicts this perception. These recent conversations and readings have highlighted these ongoing issues.

Why is the cultural shift not quickening?

The question of what's going on in culture in terms of gender is a really complicated one as it seems to be a binary thing, which it isn’t, for young people.

Overall, is walking into an agency now a better environment to walk into than it was 40 years ago? Yes, in terms of being a young woman. Is it the same for men and for women? No. Is it getting more complicated? Yes. And is the patriarchy strong? Yes, the patriarchy is strong in society, no matter what.

How important is it to work with clients and brands that have a purpose or belief?

I believe in capitalism. Our role is to assist clients and brands in growing—that's our purpose. What intrigues me is examining the brand's architecture and its underlying purpose. Many enduring brands, such as Lloyds Bank, Cadbury, Quaker Oats, were founded with a clear sense of purpose.

We once took over an account from an agency lacking in accountability and performance standards. The discoveries we made were shocking and unfortunately, such practices persist. After we took over, the business underwent layoffs but then experienced growth. For me, doing good work is purposeful in itself. Everyone likes to support something that contributes positively—it's a basic human inclination. Purpose can be found in various aspects of business, extending beyond mere profit to encompass people, climate, and communities.

How important is it to you to have another creative outlet in your life like the successful books you’ve written?

It was Nick Lawson's idea that kickstarted my writing journey, beginning with a column in Media Week—a long time ago when Media Week was still around. Nick encouraged me, recognising my penchant for having opinions, and indeed, I've been blogging regularly since then, expressing my thoughts and ideas. Having people read, comment, and engage with my writing has become significant to me. Otherwise, what would I do with all these ideas?

The idea for my first book, "Tell the Truth, Honesty is Your Most Powerful Marketing Tool" originated from my co-author Jonathan Salem Baskin, who emphasised the power of honesty in marketing. Writing that book was a collaborative effort, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process. Since then, I've co-authored subsequent books with Kathryn Jacob. The idea for our second book stemmed from Nick Lawson, prompting us to explore how women succeed in the workplace. Part of the reason I did it was because I wanted to explore the time you share with your children outside of work. Our partnership brings a sense of safety and support, akin to having each other's backs, which is truly invaluable. My third book "Belonging: The Key to Transforming and Maintaining Diversity, Inclusion and Equality at Work" was written again with Kathryn and also my husband Mark Edwards.

For the next book, "A Year Of Creativity", which delves into creativity in business, Kathryn and I are once again collaborating.

Overall, writing books has been a collaborative and fulfilling endeavour, allowing me to explore important topics and share insights with others.