Victoria Plumbing and Peter Crouch Share Thoughts To Help Boss Your Bathroom

In a move worthy of the transfer window, Victorian Plumbing is proud to unveil its latest signing: football icon and podcast superstar, Peter Crouch. This time, he’s not just bossing the pitch—he’s bossing the bathroom.

The brand-new ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, puts Peter in the hot seat (or should we say, the best seat in the house?), analysing Alice and Dennis’s bathroom tactics as they transform their space into a Premier League-worthy suite. But the big question remains: can they do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke? Spoiler alert: we’re in Stoke, it’s cold, it’s raining, and the results are nothing short of iconic.

With a game plan that includes seamless tiles, a bidet-worthy “yes way,” and more power in the shower, Alice and Dennis have proven their bathroom was ready to shine on the world stage.

From statement baths to rads that put the “rad” in radiators, Victorian Plumbing is here to ensure your renovation dreams don’t just make the cut—they top the table. Whether it’s a standing ovation for your suite dreams or tackling tricky taps, this is your chance to Boss Your Bathroom with the confidence of a pro.

Alex Woods, digital marketing manager at Victorian Plumbing says: “Our new ‘Boss Your Bathroom’ campaign gives bathroom renovations a fun and unexpected take, with Peter Crouch providing a play-by-play commentary from the best seat in the house—the toilet. As the couple tackle their bathroom transformation, Crouch’s witty commentary keeps the action entertaining and memorable. But the ultimate challenge looms: can they handle it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke?

This campaign goes beyond Alice and Dennis’ journey—it’s about helping you make your dream bathroom a reality. Whether you’re looking for a luxury home renovation or to dip your toe into bold design, Victorian Plumbing is here to inspire and guide you every step of the way."