McDonald’s and Leo Burnett celebrate unique fan truths in new platform
The campaign introduces 'Only at McDonald’s' while featuring an array of consumer habits featuring its traditional menu items
27 January 2025
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett have unveiled Only at McDonald’s, a bold new brand platform that celebrates the unique fan truths surrounding their most iconic menu items. Rooted in the relatable experiences that connect McDonald’s fans across the globe, the platform highlights the distinctive ways people enjoy the brand.
Spanning TV, social, radio, press and OOH, Only at McDonald's labels fan behaviours that are universal but so far un-named. The platform debuts today (27th January) with three 20 second films - Fries Eyes, The Gherkin Transfer and The Makeshift Table.
The films show moments that are instantly recognisable to McDonald’s fans - from being distracted by a friend’s McDonald’s fries, to the seamless transfer of a gherkin between two people, to turning a lap into a makeshift table to enjoy a McDonald’s meal whilst on the train. They are brought to life in an observed, brutally simple style, with music to accentuate the action.
The OOH showcases McDonald’s signature boldness, using negative space, beautifully shot food and the power of the behaviours themselves to double down on the iconicity of the brand; no traditional brand logo required. This bold look and feel is also used in press, with the addition of long form copy, art directed in a way that mimics the behaviours visually. It includes large format outdoor and digital OOH media placement that only runs at night, highlighting fan truths relevant to the evening.
Playful 20” radio spots further amplify the campaign by turning the fan behaviours into official-sounding dictionary definitions, an execution that extends to paid social. Across social, brand fans and influencers are also invited to label and share their own McDonald’s-inspired rituals with the help of custom “fan stickers”. PR and influencer work was handled by Ready 10.
The media planning approach, handled by OMD UK, has been designed to showcase the breadth of fan truths at scale, emphasising the universal appeal of McDonald’s most iconic product and rituals that surround them. In addition, specific media formats have been selected to playfully amplify individual fan truths such as consecutive large format outdoor which celebrates The Gherkin Transfer across two 48-sheets.
The Only at McDonald’s platform will run through 2025, including new TV spots portraying different fan truths. Shot in a minimalist visual style, with pared-back original audio compositions, the collection of films will let these relatable brand moments shine.
Andrew Long and James Millers, Executive Creative Directors, Leo Burnett UK, said: “The thing that makes McDonald’s delicious food truly iconic is all the little rituals that go alongside it, whether that’s eating melty cheese from the wrapper or transferring gherkins to a mate. This latest campaign showcases all of our most loved products by highlighting those little moments of magic that only happen at McDonald’s, in a way everyone can relate to”
Matthew Reischauer, Marketing Director, McDonald’s UK & IE, said: “Only at McDonald's shines a light on the special and unique relationship we have with our fans and the many ways they enjoy our food. We are excited for the reaction; everyone across the nation should feel included and be able to see a piece of themselves in the work, in our celebration of those small, everyday moments that make McDonald’s a special part of people’s lives.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Only at McDonalds
CLIENT: McDonald’s
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Andrew Long and James Millers
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: James Hodson and Jason Keet
SENIOR CREATIVE: Alice Pearce
CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: David Allen
SENIOR DESIGNER: Gurcan Ergur
DEPUTY CSO: Tom Sussman
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ipeknaz Erel
SENIOR COMMS STRATEGIST: Imo Gowen
SOCIAL PLANNING DIRECTOR: Benjamin Obadia
MANAGING PARTNER: Layla Potter
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Jay Perry
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Lauren Murphy
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Natasha Cawley
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Brittony Kelly
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Elizabeth Makinde
HEAD OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT: Emily Patterson
LEAD PROJECT DIRECTOR: Siobhan Mulcahy
PROJECT MANAGER: Adrienne Lindeque
AGENCY SENIOR PRODUCER: Peter Williams
MEDIA AGENCY: OMD
MEDIA ACCOUNT TEAM: Ellie Start, Stephanie Holman and Lewis Michael
MEDIA STRATEGY: Chris Mitchwell
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Academy
DIRECTOR: Billy Boyd Cape
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Darapen Vongsa-Nga
PRODUCER: Steve Overs
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Lexi Kiddo
EDIT: TenThree
EDITOR: Billy Mead & Greg Jennings
EDIT ASSISTANT: Merel Schuurman
PRODUCER: Rachel Goodger
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
VFX SHOOT SUPERVISOR: Pete Atack
VFX LEAD: Marcus Moffatt
COLOURIST: Tom Mangham
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Hannah Ruddleston
SENIOR PRODUCER: Chloe Ensor
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Wake The Town
SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Hallett
PRODUCER: Ciara Wakley
PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Grummett