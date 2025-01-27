McDonald’s and Leo Burnett celebrate unique fan truths in new platform

McDonald’s and Leo Burnett have unveiled Only at McDonald’s, a bold new brand platform that celebrates the unique fan truths surrounding their most iconic menu items. Rooted in the relatable experiences that connect McDonald’s fans across the globe, the platform highlights the distinctive ways people enjoy the brand.

Spanning TV, social, radio, press and OOH, Only at McDonald's labels fan behaviours that are universal but so far un-named. The platform debuts today (27th January) with three 20 second films - Fries Eyes, The Gherkin Transfer and The Makeshift Table.

The films show moments that are instantly recognisable to McDonald’s fans - from being distracted by a friend’s McDonald’s fries, to the seamless transfer of a gherkin between two people, to turning a lap into a makeshift table to enjoy a McDonald’s meal whilst on the train. They are brought to life in an observed, brutally simple style, with music to accentuate the action.