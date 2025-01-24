Maison Perrier Goes Sober Chic

Maison Perrier Chic, the sophisticated new non-alcoholic beverage is launching "Sober Chic," a new campaign that celebrates a mindful and undeniably chic lifestyle choice. Developed by Ogilvy Paris and Ogilvy UK, the campaign showcases luxurious mocktails as the epitome of modern refreshment, whether or not you choose to consume alcohol.

Launching in the middle of Dry January—a time when many (45 per cent) pledge to abstain from alcohol, though fewer (15 per cent) see it through—"Sober Chic" aims to elevate the concept beyond a temporary resolution. This campaign champions a sophisticated, year-round lifestyle that prioritises flavour and experience. It's about embracing the effortless elegance and enjoyment of alcohol-free socialising, a choice that can easily—and stylishly—become a regular ritual.

The multi-faceted campaign will include stunning out-of-home, engaging social films, and influencer activations. Launching initially in France in mid-January, the campaign will subsequently expand to more than 30 markets, including Belgium, Japan, Canada and the Middle East.

The campaign, shot by Arnaud Pyvka, features striking visuals that capture the essence of French elegance and glamour. The imagery depicts individuals in inspiring professions – a pilot, a taxi driver, a firefighter, and a surgeon – each enjoying Maison Perrier Chic mocktails with an air of effortless cool. This bold approach positions Maison Perrier Chic as the perfect complement to any occasion, a refined and flavourful experience for those seeking a refined and flavourful alcohol-free experience.

Elisa Gregori, global CMO Nestlé Waters and Premium Beverages, said: "‘Sober Chic' embodies our commitment to providing sophisticated and flavorful non-alcoholic options that resonate with today's discerning consumer. We're not just offering an alternative; we're creating a new standard of elegance. We're giving people permission to be proud of their choice, to embrace the 'Sober Chic' way, and to elevate any occasion with a touch of French flair."

Andre Laurentino, Ogilvy’s global creative lead for Nestlé’s portfolio of brands, said: "We wanted to disrupt the traditional narrative around sobriety and non-alcoholic drinks. By showcasing Maison Perrier Chic in these unexpected settings and leveraging the visual codes of luxury alcohol advertising, we're demonstrating that choosing a non-alcoholic option doesn't mean sacrificing style or enjoyment. It's a statement, a chic choice that reflects a confident lifestyle that prioritises flavour and experience."

Maison Perrier Chic mocktails were developed in collaboration with expert bartenders and are an artful blend of signature bursting bubbles, concentrated juices, botanicals, and natural flavours which include – Citrus Fiz, Rosélini and Lemonjito. Each creation offers a unique taste profile with fewer than 30 calories, making them a guilt-free elevated pleasure for any occasion, with new flavours continually being launched.