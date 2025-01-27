Wickes encourages people to embark on home improvement projects in latest campaign

Home improvement retailer, Wickes, aims to galvanise the public into starting the year with some DIY with two new TV spots.

The work, created by St Luke’s, builds on Wickes’s new brand platform, “Feel as proud as a peacock”, which was introduced in December 2024 and highlighted the brand’s range of kitchens.

A 30-second hero film will go live on 26 January across TV and video-on-demand, followed by a shorter 10-second film debuting on 30 January.

The longer film marks the first time that Wickes has featured bathrooms in TV advertising since 2021, following the brand bolstering their bathroom product range with 1,000 more products in 2024.

It opens on a woman painting a wall and on completing the final stroke we see her sense of pride come to life as colourful peacock feathers emerge from her back.

The same pride is reflected in a number of different scenarios, as we meet a woman laying the final piece of flooring in her hallway, another homeowner who is proudly inspecting the result after her bathroom has been installed by a professional Wickes fitter, and a couple finishing their garden transformation. All resulting in people displaying their sense of pride on a job well done, with the symbolic flurry of peacock feathers.

The shorter ad features the same DIY-er painting her wall and highlights an offer on Dulux paint.