Balance as Inspiration: Four-Day Weeks, Honest Conversations, and Kids' Books

Chit-chats inspire me with their honesty & insight

Honesty and candour are crucial for strategy. If we aren't honest about the problem or fluff the insight, we end up with strategies that lack substance and creative work that feels cringingly light. Casual chit-chats are one of my greatest sources of inspiration. Whether it's talking with Uber drivers about prices at Maccies, my best mate of 30 years who holds polar opposite views on politics to me, small talk with strangers on nights out about the brand that is Taylor Swift (much to my husband’s dismay), or side chats with clients and creatives away from the pressures of presentations. These conversations, ideally with a drink in hand, away from desks, drama, and posturing, throw up so much honest info and priceless inspo.