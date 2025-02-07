Morrisons channels true love in personalised Valentine's tunes

Valentine’s Day is meant for meaningful gestures, but sometimes, even the best intentions can lead to some questionable gifts. This year, Morrisons, in collaboration with Leo Burnett UK, is helping the nation make it right with Get Personal This Valentine’s Day—a campaign that turns real customer gifting mishaps into bespoke love songs.

At the heart of the campaign are three original tracks, inspired by true customer stories and sourced through a nationwide callout. The three songs— “Dine in for 2, for my honey boo”, “Oh baby let me buy you a strawberry tart,” and “Nothing says I love you like a giant cookie” - each tell the story of a past Valentine’s Day gift that may have slightly missed the mark. These humorous songs serve as playful apologies and highlight Morrisons’ products as a better solution this year, offering up a Giant Cookie, a Strawberry Tart, and The Best Dine-in for Two instead.

Produced in collaboration with Ninja Tune and artist Dirty Nice, the tracks span multiple genres, from R&B slow jams to power ballads, and will be promoted with single cover artwork and animated music videos across social media. Each track ends with the record label-style watermark, “It’s the loving season, Morrisons have all the reasons.” Artwork for the campaign was created by Leo Burnett’s in-house design team, POPDesign.