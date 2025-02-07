EE Inspires Consumers To Get Outside

Collage of stills from the ad

The ad by Saatchi & Saatchi promotes its new Samsung Galaxy S5 and its ability to keep you connected

07 February 2025

EE has today unveiled its latest campaign, developed with Saatchi & Saatchi, to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch. 

The campaign, which will run from Friday 7 February, highlights how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on EE, the UK’s best and most reliable network, provides an overall more enjoyable, straight-forward and connected experience. 

At the heart of the campaign is Weekender, a 60 second film created by Saatchi & Saatchi that follows a group of millennial friends escaping the city for a weekend in the Peak District. As they navigate unfamiliar landscapes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra becomes their ultimate outdoor companion – helping them find the perfect camping spot, capture scenery with its ultra-wide camera, and stay seamlessly connected via EE’s coverage. Soundtracked by the 1989 UK hip-hop classic Street Tuff by Rebel MC, the film continues EE’s ongoing dedication to celebrating iconic British music in its brand campaigns.

Through the campaign, EE and Samsung demonstrate the value of the latest smartphone technology paired with the UK’s best network, ensuring uninterrupted experiences, whether navigating remote terrain or sharing memories in real-time.

The Weekender campaign reinforces EE’s commitment to delivering leading connectivity and cutting-edge technology, ensuring consumers always get the best out of their mobile experience – wherever life takes them.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: EE Samsung Galaxy S25 Launch

CLIENT: EE

ADVERTISING AGENCY:  Saatchi & Saatchi

Publicis Groupe UK CCO: Ben Mooge 

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will John

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Chris Townsend

CREATIVE TEAM: Hector Dudding, Oliver Quinn

HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore

SENIOR DESIGNER: Simon Hadassi

PLANNING PARTNER: Olivia Stubbings

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Will Moore

PLANNER: Jonny Turnbull

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Jonathan Tapper

BUSINESS LEAD: Eilidh McGregor

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlotte Johnston

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nadege Jourdan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Rose Reynolds

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Brett MacDonald

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence Mediacom

 

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Iconoclast

Director: Glenn Kitson

Photographer: Jay Johnson

Executive Producer: Kaiya Taffel

Executive Producer: Guy Rolfe  

Head of Production: Beatrice Warren

Producer: Jen Gelin

Gaffer: Billy Tracey

1st AD Billie Hallows

B camera Op: Paul Mortlock

Production Managers: Antonia Vickers & Anna Jones

Production Designer: Maxine Carlier

Stylist: Cal Mac

HMUA: Louise Meadows

 

DOP: Anna Smoroňová

 

Edit house: Marsheen

Executive Producer: Harriet Cawley

Editor: Ben Crook

 

Post production: Stray - @stray.ldn

CD & VFX Sup / @nortynorton - Carl Norton

EP / @mishastanfordharris - Misha Stanford-Harris

VFX Producer / @elliegeorgi0u_ - Ellie Georgiou

Compositor & Online / @hugosaunders1 - Hugo Saunders

AFX / @shaunleongwilliams - Shaun Leong Williams - 

Print Animation / @ana.projects - Ana Projects

 

Colour: Harbour:

Colourist: Alex Gregory @alexgregorycolour

Head Of Colour Production: Charlie Morris @charlesedmorris

Colour Producer: Sarah Banks @sarahlbanksx 

 

Sound House: Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: Michael Haines

Creative Director - Audio: Anthony Moore

Audio Producer: Emily Thomas

 

Music Supervision: Wake the Town

Dom Bastyra - Music Supervisor

Maiken Silverup - Music Supervisor

