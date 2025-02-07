EE Inspires Consumers To Get Outside

EE has today unveiled its latest campaign, developed with Saatchi & Saatchi, to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch.

The campaign, which will run from Friday 7 February, highlights how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on EE, the UK’s best and most reliable network, provides an overall more enjoyable, straight-forward and connected experience.

At the heart of the campaign is Weekender, a 60 second film created by Saatchi & Saatchi that follows a group of millennial friends escaping the city for a weekend in the Peak District. As they navigate unfamiliar landscapes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra becomes their ultimate outdoor companion – helping them find the perfect camping spot, capture scenery with its ultra-wide camera, and stay seamlessly connected via EE’s coverage. Soundtracked by the 1989 UK hip-hop classic Street Tuff by Rebel MC, the film continues EE’s ongoing dedication to celebrating iconic British music in its brand campaigns.