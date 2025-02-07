EE Inspires Consumers To Get Outside
The ad by Saatchi & Saatchi promotes its new Samsung Galaxy S5 and its ability to keep you connected
07 February 2025
EE has today unveiled its latest campaign, developed with Saatchi & Saatchi, to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch.
The campaign, which will run from Friday 7 February, highlights how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on EE, the UK’s best and most reliable network, provides an overall more enjoyable, straight-forward and connected experience.
At the heart of the campaign is Weekender, a 60 second film created by Saatchi & Saatchi that follows a group of millennial friends escaping the city for a weekend in the Peak District. As they navigate unfamiliar landscapes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra becomes their ultimate outdoor companion – helping them find the perfect camping spot, capture scenery with its ultra-wide camera, and stay seamlessly connected via EE’s coverage. Soundtracked by the 1989 UK hip-hop classic Street Tuff by Rebel MC, the film continues EE’s ongoing dedication to celebrating iconic British music in its brand campaigns.
Through the campaign, EE and Samsung demonstrate the value of the latest smartphone technology paired with the UK’s best network, ensuring uninterrupted experiences, whether navigating remote terrain or sharing memories in real-time.
The Weekender campaign reinforces EE’s commitment to delivering leading connectivity and cutting-edge technology, ensuring consumers always get the best out of their mobile experience – wherever life takes them.
