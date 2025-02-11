KFC doubles down on icon status in Zinger ad

To mark the eagerly anticipated return of the limited-run item, KFC has tapped into the obsessive psyche of a true believer who can’t help but see the thing they love in everything, by turning the entire world into an ad for the Double Down - through some not-so-subtle visual trickery.

Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager from KFC UKI commented: “Using ‘doubliminal’ messaging, we’re altering people's perspective on the world, so that whenever they see any mundane ‘double’ objects out in the wild, they immediately think of the Zinger Double Down.”