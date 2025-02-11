KFC - a floating chicken burger

KFC doubles down on icon status in Zinger ad

Mother has created five new films which highlight the QSR brand's cult status with an element of surprise

By Creative Salon

11 February 2025

Two spicy Zinger fillets, supercharger mayo, cheese and now, for the first time ever, a crispy hash brown — KFC’s ultimate cult product, the Double Down, is back and spicier than ever as the Zinger Double Down. 

To mark the eagerly anticipated return of the limited-run item, KFC has tapped into the obsessive psyche of a true believer who can’t help but see the thing they love in everything, by turning the entire world into an ad for the Double Down - through some not-so-subtle visual trickery. 

Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager from KFC UKI commented: “Using ‘doubliminal’ messaging, we’re altering people's perspective on the world, so that whenever they see any mundane ‘double’ objects out in the wild, they immediately think of the Zinger Double Down.” 

Launching with five films across online, linear TV, VOD, DOOH and social — a bunkbed, perfume bottles, a summer holiday, a watch and even the KFC logo itself become Zinger Double Downs right before our eyes. The films were created by mixing classic production techniques with cutting-edge technology to create work that's loaded with personality, blending live-action footage, animation and AI-generated elements into one cohesive universe.

Martin Rose, Executive Creative Director at Mother added: “Each film begins with a totally different look and feel to lull the audience into a false sense of security, before unexpectedly morphing into Zinger Double Down.”

It is accompanied by a hypnotic soundtrack that gives more on what makes the Double Down so special - its recipe. The ‘seeing double’ message will not only be communicated in film - it will be physically amplified via OOH and guerrilla activations across everyday objects, from double yellow lines, to double doors, to double steps and Double Decker busses - all helping to build the subliminal message to KFC fans.

Credits

Brand: KFC UK & Ireland 

Product: Zinger Double Down

Client: Phoebe Syms, Brand  Manager at KFC UK&I

Agency: Mother 

Creative: Mother

Strategy: Mother

Production Company: Private Island

Director: Chris Boyle

Executive Producer: Helen Power

Producer: Áine O'Donnell 

Post Production: Private Island

AI Generation: Private Island 

CG & VFX: Private Island

Post Production: Black Kite

Producer: Tamara Mennell

VFX Supervisor: James Marshall

Colourist: George Kyriacou

Sound Design: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Music Supervision: Mr Pape

Composer: Jordan Crisp

