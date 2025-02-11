KFC doubles down on icon status in Zinger ad
Mother has created five new films which highlight the QSR brand's cult status with an element of surprise
11 February 2025
Two spicy Zinger fillets, supercharger mayo, cheese and now, for the first time ever, a crispy hash brown — KFC’s ultimate cult product, the Double Down, is back and spicier than ever as the Zinger Double Down.
To mark the eagerly anticipated return of the limited-run item, KFC has tapped into the obsessive psyche of a true believer who can’t help but see the thing they love in everything, by turning the entire world into an ad for the Double Down - through some not-so-subtle visual trickery.
Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager from KFC UKI commented: “Using ‘doubliminal’ messaging, we’re altering people's perspective on the world, so that whenever they see any mundane ‘double’ objects out in the wild, they immediately think of the Zinger Double Down.”
Launching with five films across online, linear TV, VOD, DOOH and social — a bunkbed, perfume bottles, a summer holiday, a watch and even the KFC logo itself become Zinger Double Downs right before our eyes. The films were created by mixing classic production techniques with cutting-edge technology to create work that's loaded with personality, blending live-action footage, animation and AI-generated elements into one cohesive universe.
Martin Rose, Executive Creative Director at Mother added: “Each film begins with a totally different look and feel to lull the audience into a false sense of security, before unexpectedly morphing into Zinger Double Down.”
It is accompanied by a hypnotic soundtrack that gives more on what makes the Double Down so special - its recipe. The ‘seeing double’ message will not only be communicated in film - it will be physically amplified via OOH and guerrilla activations across everyday objects, from double yellow lines, to double doors, to double steps and Double Decker busses - all helping to build the subliminal message to KFC fans.
Credits
Brand: KFC UK & Ireland
Product: Zinger Double Down
Client: Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager at KFC UK&I
Agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: Private Island
Director: Chris Boyle
Executive Producer: Helen Power
Producer: Áine O'Donnell
Post Production: Private Island
AI Generation: Private Island
CG & VFX: Private Island
Post Production: Black Kite
Producer: Tamara Mennell
VFX Supervisor: James Marshall
Colourist: George Kyriacou
Sound Design: 750mph
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Music Supervision: Mr Pape
Composer: Jordan Crisp