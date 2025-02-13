Wonderhood Creates New Employer Identity for the V&A Family

A key part of the identity toolkit was a bespoke animation generator that enables the V&A team to create their own custom animations in almost limitless variations and creating more longevity and ownership of the identity. The visual identity will roll out across the V&A’s print and digital recruitment, website, event dressing, social media and staff collateral.

The visual identity was created by Wonderhood Design and shot by photographer Jessica Eliza Ross and features employees and volunteers at the V&A South Kensington and V&A East across two days, capturing a candid day in the life of the museum and its staff and a look behind the scenes of what it’s like to work at this unique organisation.

Simon Elvins, Co-Founder and Head of Design at Wonderhood Design comments “It has been a real privilege working with one of the world’s foremost museums to create a new identity that puts its employees at the heart of the brand. We wanted to create a simple device that would connect an incredibly diverse range of roles, specialisms and spaces at the V&A, whilst also providing them with the tools to own the identity going forwards with our bespoke animator generator.”

Sophie Rouse, Head of Integrated Marketing and Insight at the V&A said: “Our challenge was to create an identity that encapsulates the breadth of roles within our diverse organisation and champion the inclusive understanding of creativity that underpins our global brand. Wonderhood understood our challenge brilliantly, and together we have created a beautiful, flexible identity that will help us stand out in the market and attract more people to be part of the V&A.”