Suicide & Co sheds light on unspoken grief
The charity's new short film by VML highlights the intergenerational impact of suicide bereavement
13 February 2025
Suicide&Co, a UK charity dedicated to providing therapy and long-term support for people bereaved by suicide, today announced the launch of ‘Heirlooms’ – a short film to highlight the often-unseen impact of suicide bereavement.
Produced by Sticker Studios and directed by Luke Brookner, in collaboration with VML UK and executive producer Will Castle, the film explores how those bereaved by suicide carry an unwanted ‘Heirloom’, and how grief is triggered by moments in time like parenthood or shared activities like going to the football.
Heirlooms was developed as a reflection of Will’s own experience, following his father’s suicide, and aims to lift the lid of the dangerous cycle of grief and mental health struggles that survivors face, often in silence.
Each year approximately 5,000 people die by suicide, and a conservative estimate of 36,000 people grieve as a consequence. 1 in 3 people bereaved by suicide will experience suicidal thoughts themselves, and 1 in 10 will attempt to take their own lives. Heirlooms exposes a painful cycle that is too often ignored.
"The grief of losing someone to suicide is unlike any other,” said Will Castle, executive producer of the film. “My father died 15 years ago, for years, I tried to ignore the pain but since becoming a father myself, I’ve found myself starting to confront the grief that I’ve built up and I’ve opened up about its impact. With supportive friends and family around me, I’ve been able to access the support I need, but it isn’t like that, for many, they suffer in silence. Our society doesn’t have the systems in place to adequately support those affected by suicide loss, and this needs to change. Heirlooms is a way to start that conversation and bring much-needed attention to this issue.”
Alongside its emotional storytelling, Heirlooms brings attention to the crucial work of Suicide&Co, who offer tailored care that helps survivors navigate their grief, both immediately after their loss and years down the line when the grief may resurface.
“My own experience spurred me to set up Suicide & Co”, shares Amelia Wrighton, CEO of Suicide&Co, “When we were approached by Will and the team to be their charity partner, there was an unspoken understanding of the film and what it was trying to achieve. We exist to help unburden the heirloom of suicide, and provide the much-needed support, advice and acceptance those left behind feel. In the tragedy of suicide, it’s so easy to concentrate on the pain of loss, but yet not give ourselves the same grace.”
Added Alex Horlock, co-writer and Associate Creative Director at VML “Hearing the real stories from Will and others like him has been so eye-opening. Suicide loss is like nothing else, and those living with it can feel as though they're carrying this complicated and unique burden on their own. When you combine those human stories with the shocking statistics, it shows the importance of this film, and the incredible work Suicide&Co are doing to support those bereaved by suicide.”
The film stars Harry Cadby, from Netflix’s Everything Now, Red Rose and Little Bone Lodge, was written by Luke Brookner, Eytan Smith, and Alex Horlock, and produced by Chloe Shaw. It is also being promoted by West Ham United Football Club.
For more information visit: www.suicideandco.org/