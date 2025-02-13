Suicide & Co sheds light on unspoken grief

Each year approximately 5,000 people die by suicide, and a conservative estimate of 36,000 people grieve as a consequence. 1 in 3 people bereaved by suicide will experience suicidal thoughts themselves, and 1 in 10 will attempt to take their own lives. Heirlooms exposes a painful cycle that is too often ignored.

"The grief of losing someone to suicide is unlike any other,” said Will Castle, executive producer of the film. “My father died 15 years ago, for years, I tried to ignore the pain but since becoming a father myself, I’ve found myself starting to confront the grief that I’ve built up and I’ve opened up about its impact. With supportive friends and family around me, I’ve been able to access the support I need, but it isn’t like that, for many, they suffer in silence. Our society doesn’t have the systems in place to adequately support those affected by suicide loss, and this needs to change. Heirlooms is a way to start that conversation and bring much-needed attention to this issue.”

Alongside its emotional storytelling, Heirlooms brings attention to the crucial work of Suicide&Co, who offer tailored care that helps survivors navigate their grief, both immediately after their loss and years down the line when the grief may resurface.