LinkedIn Helps Job-Seekers With Itchy Feet

At the heart of the campaign is LinkedIn’s job collections, a new feature designed to make job hunting more intuitive and personalised. The feature curates a collection of job opportunities across various categories, empowering young job seekers to discover new roles tailored to their skills, experience, and preferences.

As part of the campaign’s influencer strategy, LinkedIn have partnered with five influential Top Voices on the platform: Elfried Samba, Charlotte Mair, Oliver Yonchev, Ndubuisi Uchea, and Molly Johnson-Jones. These Top Voices will share personal stories of moments in their career when they experienced itchy feet themselves. Viewers will be encouraged to share their own itchy feet stories for a chance to win a pair of LinkedIn branded socks in a competition managed by Promoveritas.

The campaign goes live today across LinkedIn, Meta and YouTube. VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed the production of the campaign, as well as activity supported by SocialChain, who will be running some unexpected social stunts complemented by influencer activity across TikTok.

Zara Easton, Head of Brand Marketing, LinkedIn UK said: “Getting ‘itchy feet’ - that nagging feeling that you want to see what else is out there - definitely rings true for Gen Z professionals. LinkedIn’s Work Change Report found that professionals entering the workforce today are on track to hold twice as many jobs over their careers compared to 15 years ago. For the younger generation, we know that finding a company that matches their values is high on their list of priorities, but they are navigating a challenging hiring market. The LinkedIn platform - including job collections - provides support and access to opportunities across a range of industries and job roles.”

Matt Lloyd, Creative Director at VCCP added: “We needed something that would immediately grab attention. The idea of a colourful-socked foot being the owner’s inner monologue felt like a fresh, surprising take - one that was both funny and informative.

And we loved that Jennifer, the director, wanted to do it all for real, with no tricks and no special effects. Just your own foot, in your own ear, telling you you could be somewhere else.”

