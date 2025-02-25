LinkedIn Helps Job-Seekers With Itchy Feet
The campaign, created by VCCP, aims to support young people to search for the perfect job
25 February 2025
LinkedIn has unveiled its new social-first campaign, ‘Got Itchy Feet?’ by VCCP to help young professionals navigate the UK job market and find their next opportunity with more confidence and ease.
The new campaign focuses on the unique career aspirations of young professionals, helping those at the beginning of their careers discover job opportunities that truly match their needs and goals.
Embracing the British expression ‘itchy feet’, the campaign features three different scenarios where workers' inner monologues -personified by their own feet -play out their career dilemmas. This humorous, tongue-in-cheek dialogue guides the viewer to LinkedIn job collections as the solution to their career woes.
Embracing the British expression ‘itchy feet’, the campaign features three different scenarios where workers' inner monologues -personified by their own feet -play out their career dilemmas. This humorous, tongue-in-cheek dialogue guides the viewer to LinkedIn job collections as the solution to their career woes.
The campaign includes three episodic films, each highlighting a key Gen Z job preference:
Flexibility – Research by LinkedIn found that over 40% of Gen Z say that flexibility for work-life balance is a factor when searching for a job.
Career Growth – Young professionals want clear pathways for progression and skill development.
Social Impact – Gen Z increasingly seeks purpose-driven roles that align with their values.
At the heart of the campaign is LinkedIn’s job collections, a new feature designed to make job hunting more intuitive and personalised. The feature curates a collection of job opportunities across various categories, empowering young job seekers to discover new roles tailored to their skills, experience, and preferences.
As part of the campaign’s influencer strategy, LinkedIn have partnered with five influential Top Voices on the platform: Elfried Samba, Charlotte Mair, Oliver Yonchev, Ndubuisi Uchea, and Molly Johnson-Jones. These Top Voices will share personal stories of moments in their career when they experienced itchy feet themselves. Viewers will be encouraged to share their own itchy feet stories for a chance to win a pair of LinkedIn branded socks in a competition managed by Promoveritas.
The campaign goes live today across LinkedIn, Meta and YouTube. VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed the production of the campaign, as well as activity supported by SocialChain, who will be running some unexpected social stunts complemented by influencer activity across TikTok.
Zara Easton, Head of Brand Marketing, LinkedIn UK said: “Getting ‘itchy feet’ - that nagging feeling that you want to see what else is out there - definitely rings true for Gen Z professionals. LinkedIn’s Work Change Report found that professionals entering the workforce today are on track to hold twice as many jobs over their careers compared to 15 years ago. For the younger generation, we know that finding a company that matches their values is high on their list of priorities, but they are navigating a challenging hiring market. The LinkedIn platform - including job collections - provides support and access to opportunities across a range of industries and job roles.”
Matt Lloyd, Creative Director at VCCP added: “We needed something that would immediately grab attention. The idea of a colourful-socked foot being the owner’s inner monologue felt like a fresh, surprising take - one that was both funny and informative.
And we loved that Jennifer, the director, wanted to do it all for real, with no tricks and no special effects. Just your own foot, in your own ear, telling you you could be somewhere else.”
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Got Itchy Feet?
CLIENT: LinkedIn
VP of Brand Marketing: Santi Pochat
Director of Intl Brand Marketing: Selena Gabat
Director of Social Marketing: Melanie English
Group Head of Brand Marketing, UK: Zara Easton
Brand Marketing Manager, UK and Campaign Lead: Natasha Ewhe
Senior Brand Marketing Manager, UK: Benjamin Wyver
Senior Social Marketing Manager: Aston Brooks-Ashitey
Senior Manager, Paid Media: Jackie Kelliher
Director of Global Brand, Kim Chitra
Senior Global Brand Marketing Manager: Karishma Das
Group Manager, Corporate Comms: Erica Firmo
Senior Manager, UK Comms: Lucy Kerr
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Matt Lloyd & Emma Houlston
CREATIVE TEAM: Henry Westcott & Robbie Field
MANAGING PARTNER: Lindsey George
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Nicole Mouawad
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mark Jones
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Tiffany Mondesir
PLANNER: George Poynter
SOCIAL & INFLUENCE DIRECTOR: Hannah Mahony
INFLUENCER MARKETING MANAGER: Ismahane Ileye
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Hannah Chitty
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Lydia de Blangy
DIRECTOR: Jennifer Sheridan
EDITOR: Rachael Spann
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlotte Borrell
PRODUCER: Hannah Chitty
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear
POST PRODUCER: Hannah Chitty
COLOURIST: Ashley Barrett
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Suite TV
SOUND ENGINEER: Simon Wrig