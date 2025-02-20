Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: 30 years of Clubcard; KFC's Kwench; TFL Go App and More...
The best creative, curated
20 February 2025
‘Moving Day' for Amazon by adam&eveDDB
Amazon’s latest campaign, titled ‘Moving Day’ recognises the impact that the switch to a new home and area can have on young people as they leave their friends and neighbourhoods behind, but also shows how it can help them adapt and embrace their new environments too. The ad, created by adam&eveDDB, focuses on a mother who sees the sadness her son experiences when they move from the city to the countryside, but also the joy he experiences upon receiving the perfect gift from her that changes everything.
'30 Years of Clubcard' for Tesco by BBH London
Tesco Clubcard is turning 30, celebrating three decades of helping customers save and get more from their shopping. Since its launch, the loyalty scheme has become a key part of Tesco’s offering, strengthening its connection with shoppers. Marking the milestone, Tesco and BBH London are highlighting the value of Clubcard membership with '30 Years of Clubcard', tapping into three decades of nostalgia.
'KWENCH' for KFC by Mother
Thirsty for more? KFC knows what its fans want, so it’s launching a major shake-up to its menu with a new brand of thirst-kwenchin’ drinks. Say hello to KWENCH by KFC - a star-studded line up of cool, creamy and refreshingly sassy sips. The perfect pairing to KFC’s finger-lickin’ good chicken. KFC fans can head down to participating restaurants in Manchester, UK to be the first to enjoy the delicious taste of this slurpalicious range, guaranteed to hit that sweet treat spot. The brand strategy, naming, design and creative was developed with the Mother Family.
'Beep' for Make My Money Matter by Mother
Make My Money Matter is turning up the pressure on the UK’s biggest banks, calling on them to stop financing new fossil fuel projects. The group—founded by filmmaker and activist Richard Curtis—highlights the financial sector’s role in funding climate harm in its latest ad, Beep. Starring One Day and This Is Going to Hurt actor Ambika Mod, the film uses humour to deliver a serious message. It follows previous work featuring Olivia Colman and Kit Harington, all aimed at pushing Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander, and NatWest to take decisive action.
‘Loved & Wanted’ for Greater London Authority by McCann London
This Valentine’s Day, London delivered a powerful statement of inclusivity and belonging as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, unveiled Loved & Wanted, a new initiative created in partnership with McCann London. Designed to celebrate the capital’s rich diversity, it sends a clear message: every Londoner—regardless of background—is valued, embraced, and has a place in this city. Through striking visuals and messaging, Loved & Wanted reinforces London’s reputation as one of the world’s most welcoming and inclusive places to live.
'A Little More Money Confident' for NatWest by T&Pm
NatWest is furthering its commitment to empowering young people with a new initiative designed to foster greater financial confidence. Created by the bank's lead strategic and creative agency, T&Pm, the effort brings to life the rewarding sense of taking action with finances, while reinforcing the values of its successful ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ brand platform. Through this, NatWest aims to inspire a generation to embrace their financial journey with confidence and optimism.
'A Face for Radio' for Changing Faces by MSQ
Changing Faces is calling on the UK’s largest brands, casting agencies, and media owners to improve representation of people with visible differences in their broadcasts, production, and advertising. Titled A Face for Radio, the campaign features Changing Faces ambassadors and highlights the message that people with visible differences have a face for anything and everything they want to pursue.
'TfL Go Payment Integration launch' by VCCP
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled its latest integrated campaign to promote the TfL Go app, encouraging Londoners to track their travel costs, review journey history, and manage travel more efficiently while on the move. Developed by VCCP and Wavemaker UK, the campaign is designed to engage both new and existing users and demonstrate how the app’s new payment functionality provides seamless control over travel expenses.
