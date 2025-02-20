Work Of The Week: 30 years of Clubcard; KFC's Kwench; TFL Go App and More...

‘Moving Day' for Amazon by adam&eveDDB

Amazon’s latest campaign, titled ‘Moving Day’ recognises the impact that the switch to a new home and area can have on young people as they leave their friends and neighbourhoods behind, but also shows how it can help them adapt and embrace their new environments too. The ad, created by adam&eveDDB, focuses on a mother who sees the sadness her son experiences when they move from the city to the countryside, but also the joy he experiences upon receiving the perfect gift from her that changes everything.

