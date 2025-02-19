Amazon's 'Moving Day' Tells The Emotional Story of Change in a New Home
The campaign, created by adam&eveDDB, is the first to receive a perfect score for its digital ad from System1
19 February 2025
Amazon’s latest campaign, titled ‘Moving Day’ recognises the impact that the switch to a new home and area can have on young people as they leave their friends and neighbourhoods behind, but also shows how it can help them adapt and embrace their new environments too.
The ad, created by adam&eveDDB, focuses on a mother who sees the sadness her son experiences when they move from the city to the countryside, but also the joy he experiences upon receiving the perfect gift from her that changes everything.
Directed by Frédéric Planchon who has directed other highly emotional campaigns for brands such as Cadbury, General Electric and Heineken to name a few, the 30-second film has received a star rating of 4.8 from System1, while the 15-second digital version is the first to receive a perfect score of 5.9 stars on its Test Your Ad platform.
Andrew Tindall, SVP Partnerships, System1 said, “The best digital creative starts with a strong visual hook—something that stops the scroll and demands attention. But grabbing attention is just the start. Through our partnership with TikTok, we've broken down exactly which elements keep people engaged, proving that a right-brained, human-first approach is the most effective way for brands to cut through.
“In Amazon’s case, we’re first drawn in by melodic music and breathtaking coastal scenery, but it’s the simple, powerful story of a mother and son that keeps us watching. Amazon has long set the gold standard for storytelling on TV—now, they’re raising the bar in digital too,” he added.
Credits
Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB
Creative Directors: Matt Gay and Feargal Ballance
Producer: Sally Patterson
Production Co: Academy Films
Director: Frédéric Planchon
Producer: Tom Cartwright
Colour: Company3
Colourist: Jean-Clément Soret
Producer: Ellora Soret
Sound House: 750MPH
Sound Design: Sam Ashwell
Track: Stay Alive by José González
Sound design and mix: Sam Ashwell
Audio producer: Aishah Amodu
Music: Twenty Below Music
Assistant agency producer: Catarina van Leuven
Editor: Sam Rice-Edwards
Edit company: The Assembly Rooms
Post house: Untold Studios