Amazon's 'Moving Day' Tells The Emotional Story of Change in a New Home

Directed by Frédéric Planchon who has directed other highly emotional campaigns for brands such as Cadbury, General Electric and Heineken to name a few, the 30-second film has received a star rating of 4.8 from System1, while the 15-second digital version is the first to receive a perfect score of 5.9 stars on its Test Your Ad platform.

Andrew Tindall, SVP Partnerships, System1 said, “The best digital creative starts with a strong visual hook—something that stops the scroll and demands attention. But grabbing attention is just the start. Through our partnership with TikTok, we've broken down exactly which elements keep people engaged, proving that a right-brained, human-first approach is the most effective way for brands to cut through.

“In Amazon’s case, we’re first drawn in by melodic music and breathtaking coastal scenery, but it’s the simple, powerful story of a mother and son that keeps us watching. Amazon has long set the gold standard for storytelling on TV—now, they’re raising the bar in digital too,” he added.