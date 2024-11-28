Adam&eveDDB: Creativity And Effectiveness In Harmony

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

After completing my first full year as CEO this year, I’m proud of having maintained excellence in all aspects of the business by building on the strong foundation that was already there. The agency was in great shape when I took on the role, but I would say that my proudest achievement is that we’re in an even better place now, and I’m excited to build on this momentum in the years to come.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

Continuing to build on the momentum we’re seeing now, while also bringing in more innovation and new thinking through our Feeling First approach. It will be about continuing the evolution of adam&eveDDB and moving the agency forward in more innovative ways, while remaining true to our vision. We have lots of exciting new hires lined up who are going to bring fresh ideas into the mix.

We also have a load of new brilliant clients and we’re looking forward to working with them and getting to know them better, exploring the canvas of their business and bringing their campaigns to life. Among others, we have new work for Columbia, Disney and GWR coming out next year.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

Diversity and inclusion continues to be a challenge for the industry, and it needs to be a real focus for all of us. The future of our industry depends on it. In times of economic uncertainty and client changes it’s even more important not to lose sight of the need to open up the industry to give more diverse voices a platform. That is how we’ll be able to create more authentic and inclusive work. The best work will only be possible when we have people with different perspectives and from different backgrounds in the room.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

AI enhances and speeds up a lot of what we do. What it hasn’t done is steal people’s jobs. It allows us to move faster and spend more time on creative thinking. It has had a profound impact on our business, but, somewhat surprisingly and unexpectedly, it has been a very positive one. We’re just getting started with it and it’s changing so quickly that we can do more with it from month to month. This means we have to have an open and creative response to it.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

The industry has got a little bit more of a spring in its step this year than it did last year, and we’ve all got a little bit more confidence. In Cannes this year, the focus was much more around creativity that drives effectiveness at the heart of what we do, and doing that in a way that is entertaining and perhaps not as purpose led. Next year, I’d like to see the industry double down on the magic that it can bring in terms of growth through creativity and making sure that we capture the value of it.