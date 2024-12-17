A Magpie Mindset And Chopping Veg: Will Grundy On Creating Space For Inspiration

Throw my brain a curveball

I’m one of those people who does their best thinking in the shower, but devoting a couple of hours each day to bathing is impractical for so many reasons. So, I have to find other ways to create space for my brain to turn off.

I find giving myself something else to focus on is a great way of doing that, so I tend to turn to one of either exercising or cooking.

Exercise is best when it’s combined with fresh air, which could mean going for a run or taking our Boston terrier for a walk. As a bonus, I know that if I can explain something to Winne, it means I’ve given my brain the time it needs.

Ideally, the cooking is a couple of hours indulging in my mid-life crisis hobby of low and slow barbecuing. But even a session just chopping up vegetables gives me space to process my thoughts without actually thinking. When you’re as clumsy as I am, all your brainpower goes toward dicing everything but your thumb; it’s the perfect way to give my mind the time it really needs.