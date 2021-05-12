VO5 men's haircare

VO5 Ad Asks Men To Care About Their Hair

Adam&EveDDB campaign focuses on male grooming

By Creative Salon

12 May 2021

VO5 is telling men ‘If you’ve got hair, care’ in a new campaign for the Unilever-owned brand, the first above-the-line work aimed specifically at men for five years.

Created by adam&eveDDB, the campaign introduces us to VO5’s new brand ambassador, Terry (Terrance to his mother). Terry has reached the stage in life where he has somewhat less hair on the top of his head. But instead of getting rid of what’s left, he is determined to honour and care for it – and he wants other men to do the same. We meet Terry as he sits in the chair at his barber’s, telling viewers ‘every follicle’s a blessing . . . and that’s why I take care of mine’. He asks the barber for ‘just a bit off the top, mate’ but before the scissor can meet the tuft, Terry stops him saying ‘Not that bit.’

In fact, he can’t bring himself to let the barber trim any of the hair on top. Eventually the long-suffering barber reaches for a tin of VO5 Matt Clay and expertly styles the tuft. Terry is finally satisfied, declaring the result ‘majestic’. He finishes by telling viewers: ‘If you’ve got hair, care.’

The campaign breaks on 8th May with a 30-second television ad, and will also run on video-on-demand, social channels, digital out-of-home and in cutdowns on TV.

Chris Barron at Unilever, said: “Using a balding bloke to promote a hair product might feel counter intuitive, but adam&eveDDB discovered that the only thing men fear more than a dodgy hairstyle is losing it altogether. This campaign exists to encourage men up and down the country to make the most of what they’ve got (even if it’s less than they’d like) by celebrating every follicle and giving every lid some love with VO5”.

Laura Rogers, Global Creative Director at adam&eveDDB, added: “We hope this film makes all men feel like great hair is within reach, with the help of a sympathetic barber and a dollop of VO5.”

Unilever appointed adam&eveDDB to the VO5 account in 2019. VO5 is the UK’s no.1 hair styling brand (Nielsen unit sales, Hair Styling UK, 12 months to 27.2.21).

CREDITS

Client: Unilever

Brand: VO5

Project/Campaign name: If you’ve got hair, care.

Client/s Team:

Job Title: Chris Barron, VP Beauty and Personal Care, UKI, Unilever

Job Title: Jaimie Patrick-Abbot, General Manager for RBU, Unilever

Job Title: Kate Buttery, Global Marketing Director, TIGI & Unilever

Job Title: Bartholomew Krysiak, Senior Brand Manager TIGI & Unilever

Job Title: Josh Plimmer, Senior Brand Manager, Unilever

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director: Laura Rogers

Creative: John Trainor-Tobin

Creative: Clarissa Dale

Agency producer: Rose Reynolds

Planner: Will Grundy, Sara Keegan

Project Manager: Bianca Dubois

Joint CEO: Tammy Einav &/ Mat Goff

Managing Partner: Tom White

Business Director: Oliver Jones

Account Director: Ashley Lewis

Account Manager: Hannah Oxley

Account Executive:

Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst

Design: King Henry

Designer: Chris Holiday

Retouch: Gemma Lawton & Dan Jackson

Media agency: Mindshare

Media planner: Kate Gill

Production company: Smuggler

Executive Producer: Sara Wallace

Producer: Barty Dearden

Director: Benji Weinstein

D.O.P: Simon Richards

Editing Company: Saints Editorial

Editor: Aaron Dark

Post Production: The Mill

Post Producer: Dan Crozier

Post Production Assistant: Jasmine Lewis-Humphrey

2D Artist: Dan Adams & John Thornton

Colourist: James Bamford

Music Supervisor: Andy Stafford

Soundtrack name and composer: ‘Quirky’ – Asche & Spencer

Audio Post-Production: GCRS

Sound Engineer: Munzie Thind

Audio Post Producer: Molly Butcher

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.