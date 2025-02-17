Tesco Clubcard Celebrates Three Decades of Deals and Delights with a touch of FOMO

Since its launch in 1995, Tesco Clubcard has given customers access to money, groceries and fuel as well as extra discounts with Clubcard Reward Partners on everything from flights and holidays, hotels and meals out to family days out.

The film, directed by Sam de Jong at Iconoclast, is a nostalgic look back at the last 30 years of Tesco, Clubcard, and UK popular culture. This was achieved by following two sets of neighbours - one couple who signed up for Tesco Clubcard in 1995, and the other, our protagonists, who resisted the urge to sign up.

Tescoʼs chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad said, “Clubcard has always been about giving our customers more and giving Clubcard members even more is how we plan to celebrate 30 years of Clubcard. Weʼre celebrating three decades of rewards with a year packed with amazing deals, discounts and offers that are all about giving our customers even more.ˮ

Over the years we see the two couples move through their lives, and see one set of neighbours reap the rewards of Clubcard while the other misses out. As the neighbours claim bigger and better rewards over the years, the protagonists find themselves increasingly wondering if they should get a Clubcard too. The film covers three decades of trips, travel, theme parks and meals out - each scene sprinkled with British nostalgia and soundtracked by Darudeʼs iconic 90s banger ‘Sandstormʼ - before the leading character finally gives in to FOMO and signs up for a Tesco Clubcard in 2025.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD at BBH London said, “Wonderfully bonkers, like every big birthday celebration should be. ˮ

While the launch AV looks back at everything Clubcard has offered over the last 30 years, the wider campaign - spanning AV, Audio, OOH, Print, Social and Digital - will highlight a range of exciting special rewards and offers available exclusively to Clubcard holders across 2025 to celebrate 30 years of rewards with Tesco Clubcard.

ll media buying and planning for the campaign was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Natalie Cummins, CEO of EssenceMediacom said, “We are thrilled to kickstart this celebratory year of Clubcard turning 30. In 2025 Clubcard will continue its generosity and celebrate three decades of being the UK's leading loyalty programme.ˮ

Alongside the advertising campaign, Tesco Clubcard will be the headline sponsor of Britainʼs Got Talent, with a series of idents debuting during the showʼs opening episode on Saturday 22 February.