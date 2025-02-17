Tesco 30 years

Tesco Clubcard Celebrates Three Decades of Deals and Delights with a touch of FOMO

BBH London takes a nostalgic journey through 30 years of rewards, showcasing how loyalty has evolved while highlighting exclusive offers for members

By Creative Salon

17 February 2025

Tesco Clubcard is turning 30, celebrating three decades of helping customers save and get more from their shopping. Since its launch, the loyalty scheme has become a key part of Tesco’s offering, strengthening its connection with shoppers. Marking the milestone, Tesco and BBH London are highlighting the value of Clubcard membership with '30 Years of Clubcard', tapping into three decades of nostalgia.

Since its launch in 1995, Tesco Clubcard has given customers access to money, groceries and fuel as well as extra discounts with Clubcard Reward Partners on everything from flights and holidays, hotels and meals out to family days out.

The film, directed by Sam de Jong at Iconoclast, is a nostalgic look back at the last 30 years of Tesco, Clubcard, and UK popular culture. This was achieved by following two sets of neighbours - one couple who signed up for Tesco Clubcard in 1995, and the other, our protagonists, who resisted the urge to sign up.

Tescoʼs chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad said, “Clubcard has always been about giving our customers more and giving Clubcard members even more is how we plan to celebrate 30 years of Clubcard. Weʼre celebrating three decades of rewards with a year packed with amazing deals, discounts and offers that are all about giving our customers even more.ˮ

Over the years we see the two couples move through their lives, and see one set of neighbours reap the rewards of Clubcard while the other misses out. As the neighbours claim bigger and better rewards over the years, the protagonists find themselves increasingly wondering if they should get a Clubcard too. The film covers three decades of trips, travel, theme parks and meals out - each scene sprinkled with British nostalgia and soundtracked by Darudeʼs iconic 90s banger ‘Sandstormʼ - before the leading character finally gives in to FOMO and signs up for a Tesco Clubcard in 2025.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD at BBH London said, “Wonderfully bonkers, like every big birthday celebration should be. ˮ

While the launch AV looks back at everything Clubcard has offered over the last 30 years, the wider campaign - spanning AV, Audio, OOH, Print, Social and Digital - will highlight a range of exciting special rewards and offers available exclusively to Clubcard holders across 2025 to celebrate 30 years of rewards with Tesco Clubcard.

ll media buying and planning for the campaign was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Natalie Cummins, CEO of EssenceMediacom said, “We are thrilled to kickstart this celebratory year of Clubcard turning 30. In 2025 Clubcard will continue its generosity and celebrate three decades of being the UK's leading loyalty programme.ˮ

Alongside the advertising campaign, Tesco Clubcard will be the headline sponsor of Britainʼs Got Talent, with a series of idents debuting during the showʼs opening episode on Saturday 22 February.

Credits

Campaign Title: 30 Years of Clubcard

Advertising Agency: BBH London

CCO Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Senior Creatives: Holly Fallows, Charlotte Watmough

Design Director: Miguel Sousa

Head of Strategy: Saskia Jones

Strategy Director: Hannah Slapper

Strategist: Leo OʼMahony

Client Managing Director: James Rice

Senior Account Director: Owen Keating

Account Manager: Charlie Morgan

Agency Film Producer: Nicole Southey

Agency Assistant Film Producer: Ted MacDonnell

Agency Print Producer: Rachel Clarke

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Sam de Jong

Managing Director / EP : Jean Mougin

Managing Director / EP : Guy Rolfe

Producer: Emma Butterworth

Head of Production : Beatrice Warren

Production Manager : Adam Evans

1st AD : Joe Carter

DOP Franz Lustig

Production Designer : Anna Rhodes

Costume Stylist : Rebecca Rich

Sound Recordist : Sam Mendlessohn

Hair /Makeup / Prosthetics : Bev Pond Jones, Freddie Stopler

Casting Director : Leslie Beastall

Editor/s: Jonnie Scarlett The Quarry)

Post-production company: Stray

Post-production producer: Bethany Phillips

Post-production Creative Director : Dan Williams

VFX Supervisor : Dan Williams, Finlay Crowther, Kartik Gupta

EP : Mischa Stanford Harris

Grade: ETC

Colourist: Jason Willis

Sound studio: No.8

Sound engineer: James Benn & James Everett

Audio EP : Karen Noden

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans / Daniel Olaifa

Music company: Black Sheep Music

Tesco Credits

Chief Commercial Officer: Ashwin Prasad

Group Customer Director: Becky Brock

UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop

Head of Value and Loyalty Marketing: Michael Cocker

Value and Loyalty Marketing Manager: Amy Mclean, Marcus Gilbert

Value and Loyalty Marketing Assistant: Alan Turk

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.