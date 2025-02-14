Saatchi & Saatchi premier emerging duo with Channel 4
The Meme Girls pair were first spotlit at the agency's New Creators Showcase at Cannes
14 February 2025
In a unique collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, Channel 4’s Random Acts premiered a new short film by Meme Girls, an emerging creative duo, who were featured in Saatchi & Saatchi’s 2024 New Creators Showcase at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Commissioned by Saatchi & Saatchi and in partnership with Channel 4, the brief to directors was simple but powerful, exploring the interaction between the worlds of TV and advertising. Meme Girls, who pride themselves on creating ‘young-driven’ anarchic aesthetic’ work, delivered a striking, authentic response, offering a raw perspective on identity and belonging in the online era.
This latest Random Acts film highlights the power of creator-led content. Directors @pervers3cowgirls have built a platform that spans memes and music videos, with their latest instalment shown on Channel 4 last Friday night (7th February). The film was produced by Dark Pictures and Compulsory.
Jess Ringshall, Chief Production Officer, at Saatchi & Saatchi said “NCS has firmly established itself as one of the standout events at Cannes – 35 years of showcasing the best new talent is a privilege for Saatchi & Saatchi. Our partnership with C4 has allowed us to extend NCS’s influence. We’ve been able to open a door and follow through with our commitment to invest in new talent. Meme Girls smashed our brief. They fully deserve every bit of recognition they’re getting for this film, I can’t wait to see where they take it next.”
Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual, Channel 4 ‘I love what Meme Girls have created - a dynamic, dramatic, sharp and satirical film which encapsulates what Random Acts is all about - innovative, envelope-pushing creativity and form-smashing innovation. It’s been wonderful working on this project’
NCS 2025 marks the 35th time Saatchi & Saatchi has led the initiative (previously called New Directors Showcase), which has supported emerging creators, directors and creatives since its launch in 1990. Submissions for this year’s programme will open at the end of March Saatchi.co.uk/ncs.
