Saatchi & Saatchi premier emerging duo with Channel 4

In a unique collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, Channel 4’s Random Acts premiered a new short film by Meme Girls, an emerging creative duo, who were featured in Saatchi & Saatchi’s 2024 New Creators Showcase at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Commissioned by Saatchi & Saatchi and in partnership with Channel 4, the brief to directors was simple but powerful, exploring the interaction between the worlds of TV and advertising. Meme Girls, who pride themselves on creating ‘young-driven’ anarchic aesthetic’ work, delivered a striking, authentic response, offering a raw perspective on identity and belonging in the online era.

This latest Random Acts film highlights the power of creator-led content. Directors @pervers3cowgirls have built a platform that spans memes and music videos, with their latest instalment shown on Channel 4 last Friday night (7th February). The film was produced by Dark Pictures and Compulsory.