KFC Looks To Kwench Consumers' Thirst

Thirsty for more? KFC knows what its fans want, so it’s launching a major shake-up to its menu with a new brand of thirst-kwenchin’ drinks. Say hello to KWENCH by KFC - a star-studded line up of cool, creamy and refreshingly sassy sips. The perfect pairing to KFC’s finger-lickin’ good chicken.

KFC fans can head down to participating restaurants in Manchester, UK to be the first to enjoy the delicious taste of this slurpalicious range, guaranteed to hit that sweet treat spot. The brand strategy, naming, design and creative was developed with the Mother Family.

Adam Evans Pringle, Head of Art at Mother said: “For the next generation, you are what you drink. Drinks are no longer merely functional but status symbols, social capital and identity builders. In recognition of this, we stopped thinking of KWENCH as merely a functional product and instead set out to make it the ultimate accessory.”

Borrowing cues from the world of ‘loud luxury fashion’, KWENCH uses bold styling and treatments to set itself apart. Creatively, the KWENCH platform - You’re Thirsty - plays into a GenZ world and psyche. Work uses the layered meaning of ‘thirsty’ and suggests KWENCH as an answer to the thirst of a generation.