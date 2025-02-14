KFC Looks To Kwench Consumers' Thirst
Launching a major shake-up to its menu, with the help of Mother, KFC showcases its new range of shakes
14 February 2025
Thirsty for more? KFC knows what its fans want, so it’s launching a major shake-up to its menu with a new brand of thirst-kwenchin’ drinks. Say hello to KWENCH by KFC - a star-studded line up of cool, creamy and refreshingly sassy sips. The perfect pairing to KFC’s finger-lickin’ good chicken.
KFC fans can head down to participating restaurants in Manchester, UK to be the first to enjoy the delicious taste of this slurpalicious range, guaranteed to hit that sweet treat spot. The brand strategy, naming, design and creative was developed with the Mother Family.
Adam Evans Pringle, Head of Art at Mother said: “For the next generation, you are what you drink. Drinks are no longer merely functional but status symbols, social capital and identity builders. In recognition of this, we stopped thinking of KWENCH as merely a functional product and instead set out to make it the ultimate accessory.”
Borrowing cues from the world of ‘loud luxury fashion’, KWENCH uses bold styling and treatments to set itself apart. Creatively, the KWENCH platform - You’re Thirsty - plays into a GenZ world and psyche. Work uses the layered meaning of ‘thirsty’ and suggests KWENCH as an answer to the thirst of a generation.
The KWENCH drinks act as the voice of the brand, speaking directly in a way that amps up their unique traits and builds desire. With headlines like “I can fix you” and “I’m the drinks drinks wish they could be”, KWENCH asserts itself with unapologetic confidence.
Dhiren Karnani, Strategy & Innovation Director, KFC UK & Ireland added: "The speciality beverages market is very competitive, so it was crucial we developed a brand that stood apart. Mother has helped us make KWENCH by KFC unashamedly bold, a real showstopper."
KWENCH by KFC will be available for a limited time in the UK, before rolling out across select KFC restaurants globally.
Credits
Client: KFC
Creative: Mother and Mother Design