NatWest Inspires Young People to Take Financial Action with A Little Less Conversation

Created by T&Pm, the campaign encourages young people to build financial confidence through small, impactful steps

By Creative Salon

17 February 2025

NatWest is furthering its commitment to empowering young people with a new initiative designed to foster greater financial confidence. Created by the bank's lead strategic and creative agency, T&Pm, the effort brings to life the rewarding sense of taking action with finances, while reinforcing the values of its successful ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ brand platform. Through this, NatWest aims to inspire a generation to embrace their financial journey with confidence and optimism.

The new campaign empowers young people whilst showing how good taking action feels in small, manageable steps and inspires viewers to grow their money confidence. The campaign supports NatWest’s commitment to helping people across the UK to have a sense of progress and achievement with their money management. NatWest has a range of propositions which support young people and families to feel more confident with their finances. This new campaign also inspires the nation to take a little more action with their finances today, for a better tomorrow.

The first phase of the campaign focuses on the ways NatWest helps young people take action to grow their money confidence, taking them on a journey to financial independence – from their first pocket money to their first payday. The objective is to help build positive money habits for the next generation and their families, as they grow.

Marg Jobling CMO at NatWest said: “Two-thirds (65 per cent) of young people say that a lack of financial confidence would prevent them from achieving some of their life goals. Our new campaign aims to inspire young people across the UK and show how committed we are to helping them grow their money confidence. I’m proud we’re there to support those taking action, to keep going at every step of their journey, so they can reach their goals, whatever they may be.”

The narrative shows how entrepreneurial spirit can thrive as the audience follows the journey of a young boy’s growing confidence as he’s supported by his family to start his side hustle, making beaded bracelets to sell to his friends. Elvis’ iconic ‘A Little Less Conversation’ song features as the soundtrack, mirroring the messaging around taking a little more action and how this feels for young people.

Micky Tudor, ECD of T&Pm said: “We’re excited to build on the success of our platform idea - Tomorrow Begins Today. With a little help from Elvis, this latest burst dramatises the exponential benefits of taking a little more action, showing NatWest’s commitment to the younger generation.”

The multi-channel campaign focuses on NatWest Rooster Money, the children’s account which helps young people learn to earn, save, spend and build better money habits, and NatWest Thrive – which helps young people build self-belief and a positive money mindset as they prepare for the world of work. The campaign will be supported by an extensive social-first campaign and feature across radio and cinema.

Directed by Molly Burdett and produced by Spindle, the campaign will run across TV, cinema,m radio, OOH, social web and email. Still and motion was captured by Sam Wright and produced by Creative Outpost.

Credits

NatWest

Chief Marketing Officer: Margaret Jobling

Brand Marketing Director: Nicky Mackrell

Interim Head of Advertising & Content: Ben Wood

Brand Advertising Leads: Charlotte Holmes

Brand Advertising Managers: Allan Watson, Louis M Wood

Social Media Specialists: Paige Hartman, Kathleen Lissenburg

Social Creative Director: Jamie Champaneri

Creative agency: T&Pm

Global Partner: Sarah Golding

Planning Partner: Rebecca Munds / Simon Ringshall

Head of Strategy David Adamson

Strategist: Isy Purslow

Executive Creative Director: Micky Tudor / Toby Allen

Creative Director: Loui Bowes

Group Creative Directors and Writers: Chris Clarke & Matt Moreland

Creatives: Ross Nance, Josh Markey and Kat Nowotny

Client Lead: Rob Payne

Business Director: Nathan Brocklesby

Senior Account Directors: Imogen Clark / David Clark

Account Directors: Caitlyn Gillespie / Freya Hogan

Head of Integrated Production: Charles Crisp

Senior Producer: Sam Topley

Senior Art Producer: Ellen Green

Junior Integrated producer: Luc MacMahon

Production Assistant: Rachel Roberts / Lak Tari

Head of Art: Dan Beckett

Senior Artworker: Steve Hanscomb

Post Production Lead (social): Simon Blakeley

Media Agency:

Media agency: Initiative

CEO: Will Spence

Managing Director: Sharon Dhillon

Chief Strategy Officer: Rachel Coffey

Client Managing Partner: Zoe Carson

Head of Planning: Caroline Manning

Head of Strategy: Mark Stubbs

TV Director: Dave Matthews

Planning Lead: Jeorgia Turner

Client Lead: Chloe Fanning

Account Director: Amanda Aschebrock

Moving Picture

Production Company: Spindle

Director: Molly Burdett

Director of Photography: Olan Collardy

Managing Director/EP: Stitch Richardson

Head of Talent & New Business: Emily Jordan-Wilson

Producer: Sara Nouman

Production Manager: Marian Mikhail

Production Designer: Becky Rainford

Editing: Amanda James

Assistant Editor: Maud Barry

Post-Production: Framestore

Exec Producer: Alexia Paterson

Colourist: Simon Bourne

VFX Supervisor: Luigi Russo

Company 3 Colourist: Simon Bourne

Company 3 Producer: Chris Anthony

Audio Post-Production: Factory

Sound Designer: Jon Clarke

Producer: Olivia Endersby

Music Supervision: Theodore

Music Supervisor: Arnold Hattingh

Photography / Motion

Photographer / Director: Sam Wright

DOP: Simon Lakos

Photography Agency: LGA Management

Agent: Jon Austin

Executive Producer: Vanessa Darling

Producer: Riana Casson

Still Post-Production: Dennis Tuffnell

Motion Post-Production: Creative Outpost

Editor: Kyli John

Audio Visual Consultant – GPS

Head of Audio – Zak Kurtha

Senior Sound Designer – David Lazaro

Junior Audio Producer – Andrew Lai

Post producer: Andy Salem

