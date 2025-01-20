Poetry, mundane magic and radical ideas: T&Pm's Alex Dobson on keeping his cogs turning

In an AI-powered world, it can sometimes feel overwhelming for strategy folk to seek out inspiration when they’re busy creating order out of chaos.

But the world has always been a bit mad. People don't think what they feel, say what they think or do what they say. They never have.

For me the calm and creativity comes in embracing those contradictions rather than trying to overcome them, fusing two opposing sources of inspiration to arrive at a perspective which might feel fresh. So in advance of what is likely to be an even more mad 2025, here are five ‘creative compounds’ I find helpful.

Mindful and Mindless

I’m a recent convert to the ethereal world of poetry thanks to Frank Skinner’s Poetry Podcast. He’s introduced me to poets like Denise Levertov, Stevie Smith and Caroline Knox who I would never have heard of otherwise, and it’s such a fab way of getting your brain to relax and make new connections instead of operating on autopilot – I can’t recommend it enough. The depth of thinking and soul crammed in every phrase is so refreshing, and I probably listen to an episode every other day. I’m currently reading The Inward Trilogy by Yung Pueblo which is like camomile in written form.

But life lived only at that level is pretty one-dimensional (and a little bit wanky). So I like to balance it with the mindless candyfloss of a Below Deck, Selling Sunset or Emily in Paris (and much more). Not just because they’re good fun, but because they’re the things people actually watch. And we’re in the business of understanding popular culture.

It’s why I love The Rest is Entertainment - it balances high-brow and low-brow in a thoughtful, effortless way, giving you a more rounded perspective on culture.