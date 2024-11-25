Headphones, Inspiration Tabs and Cooking: Mental Nourishment For Weber Shandwick's Head of Strategy

Make yourself an ‘inspiration tab’ on your browser

Sometimes (most of the time) inspiration doesn’t just come in some sort of pseudo divine revelation. More likely you see something one time, you store it away, and then one day you find yourself in a situation where that random stat you came across or article you read comes to mind and feels relevant.

Make yourself a tab of saved websites that you can just browse once in a while.

A brilliant one is the YouGov website. This gives you a daily poll on the country’s daily opinions on all sort of things, from politics to whether they think jam or cream should go on first on a scone.

Another good one is i-D magazine’s website or Instagram; inspiration on lots of things that are too cool for me to really understand.