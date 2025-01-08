Life Unplugged: David Wilding on Naked Runs, Playful Moments and Time Well Spent

Naked Running

I wouldn’t say I love running but they say you never regret a run after you’ve done it. I wanted that to be wrong because it’s a cliche and a bit boring but I’m afraid to have to report that it’s true.

But recently I’ve been doing more and more ‘naked running’ which you’ll be hugely relieved to hear just means tech-free, phone-free running. So no podcasts, no music, no earphones, no Strava, no tracking, no measurement, no obsessing over or sharing your split times and PBs.

For the avoidance of doubt, you are absolutely supposed to and encouraged to wear clothes. I’d probably even argue they’re essential.

My brain just thinks about stuff in a different way when I’m running naked. A lot of it is nonsense and not very helpful but I’m often surprised how running without anything in my ears opens up my brain to thinking about things in entirely different ways.

The big flaw with this method is that I then forget a lot of it almost instantly after the run has finished, so I try to remember one thing and write it down as soon as I get back. The other major flaw is that I run remarkably infrequently!

Of course, I need to acknowledge my privilege here because I’m lucky enough to be able to go for a run without my phone without really thinking about it, whereas for a lot of people a phone is an essential part of making them feel safe while running.