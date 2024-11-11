Inspiration Unplugged: Ben Shaw on How Comics, Comedy, and Kids Shape His Thinking

Children

I love spending time with my kids, my nieces, my friends' kids or any kids!

Any child under 7 years old still believes in being wildly silly, screaming and let’s pretend. Being creative and imaginative has no boundaries with children. Everything can become anything. You just need to know how to sell it. This is a starship, this is lava, this is a dragon, this is a bear's cave.

You can keep your galleries and novels and landscapes and holidays. Give me a child’s imagination and try to explain to them the moon is on/off switch for the sky and I’ll be happy. We’re all better off after 15 minutes of what-ifs with children.

A must play.