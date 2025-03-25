Co-op Tackles Price Perceptions

Co-op has unveiled its latest integrated campaign ‘Co-op Plot Twist’, developed in partnership with creative agency of record, VCCP. The campaign is the convenience brand’s first ever Aldi price match campaign, highlighting Co-op’s commitment to its members.

Co-op Plot Twist, part of the ‘Owned by you. Right by you.’ brand platform revealed in July, celebrates the reduced prices of everyday essentials such as fresh fruit, milk, eggs and bread, as it promises to match Aldi prices on over 100 essential items for members - a first for Co-op, the UK’s most shopped store with the highest average shopper frequency.

The campaign highlights the fact that Co-op is doing right by its customers by continuing to lower its prices on the products that members buy the most from the convenience store, tackling value perceptions of shopping conveniently.

Co-op Plot Twist is centred around a film that plays on the surprise of Co-op’s new price match offer, communicating the brand’s no-nonsense approach to pricing, speaking directly to the everyday shopper: landing the message that Co-op is cheaper than you think.