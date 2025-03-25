Co-op Tackles Price Perceptions
The campaign by VCCP reveals how the supermarket is price matching with Aldi for the first time
25 March 2025
Co-op has unveiled its latest integrated campaign ‘Co-op Plot Twist’, developed in partnership with creative agency of record, VCCP. The campaign is the convenience brand’s first ever Aldi price match campaign, highlighting Co-op’s commitment to its members.
Co-op Plot Twist, part of the ‘Owned by you. Right by you.’ brand platform revealed in July, celebrates the reduced prices of everyday essentials such as fresh fruit, milk, eggs and bread, as it promises to match Aldi prices on over 100 essential items for members - a first for Co-op, the UK’s most shopped store with the highest average shopper frequency.
The campaign highlights the fact that Co-op is doing right by its customers by continuing to lower its prices on the products that members buy the most from the convenience store, tackling value perceptions of shopping conveniently.
Co-op Plot Twist is centred around a film that plays on the surprise of Co-op’s new price match offer, communicating the brand’s no-nonsense approach to pricing, speaking directly to the everyday shopper: landing the message that Co-op is cheaper than you think.
VCCP’s branding agency Someone led on the design of the Aldi Price Match logo and media was led by Dentsu. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear were the agency producers and post-produced the film. VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette worked on creating motion and static assets used across digital platforms including paid social. Retail and production was led by ITG.
Mel Matson, Marketing Director of Food and Masterbrand at Co-op said: “Through our first-ever Aldi Price Match campaign, we’re celebrating the often overlooked fact that Co-op offers great value on everyday essentials - continuing to deliver our brand promise of doing right by our members.
“Price has often been viewed as a challenge in convenience shopping, but this new initiative aims to demonstrate that there is no compromise in value, quality, or range when shopping conveniently.”
Rachel Morris, Creative Director at VCCP, added: “Plot twist! Co-op now does Aldi prices. We wanted to capitalise on the surprise the nation will feel when they see that Co-op price matches Aldi on everyday essentials - proving Co-op is continually striving to do right by its members time and time again.”
The move takes the retailer’s investment into lowering prices to almost £170million^ over the last two years, with a targeted focus on supporting their 6.2 million members, who own the business. Co-op’s ambition is to get to eight million members, by offering sustainable economic value alongside significant social value that is delivered with alignment to long standing co-operative principles.
The campaign spans across TV, VOD, social media, print, out of home, radio, display, in-store and digital, the campaign will go live across Channel 4, ITV, Sky, Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.
