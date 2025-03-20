Work Of The Week
Duracell's Bitter Truths; Tui Packs Differently; KFC Believes in Chicken and More...
The best creative, curated
20 March 2025
'Bitter Truths' for Duracell by VML UK
Global battery leader Duracell unveiled a fun out of-home campaign highlighting its innovative product safety feature, coating its lithium coin batteries with a repulsive taste to discourage kids from swallowing them. Bitter Truths, developed by integrated creative agency VML UK, aims to target parents and showcase Duracell's bitter coating technology while highlighting the brand’s commitment to safety.
1/2
2/2
'Packed Differently' for TUI by Leo Burnett
Travel company TUI and creative agency Leo Burnett UK have launched a new campaign ‘Packed differently’, which showcases the wide range of holiday experiences on offer at TUI and spotlights the ways in which their holidays are packaged differently.
Walkers x Heinz by VCCP
Hot on the heels of the viral reintroduction of Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce flavour crisps, Heinz and Walkers have once again piqued the curiosity (and tastebuds) of snack fans with a cryptic DOOH and social campaign which hints at the return of an iconic flavour, by VCCP.
'Believe in Chicken' for KFC UK & Ireland by Mother
KFC’s BELIEVE campaign returns to reaffirm the brand’s position as the icon of chicken. Building on the2024 launch, this new chapter delves deeper into the playful mythology surrounding KFC's passionate dedication to chicken. The film focuses on the majestic moment a crispy KFC Mini Fillet meets a pot of glistening gravy. Viewers are transported to an enchanted forest where a colossal golden egg totem and a group of devoted "Believers" embark on a journey toward a lake of KFC's legendary gravy.
'Go grab the Butterkist' by St Luke's
KP Snacks brand, Butterkist, settles into its seat in a new campaign which draws the viewer into tense dramatic cinematic moments and – just as dramatically - signs off with its trade-mark humour. The latest “Go grab the Butterkist” campaign, which is created by St Luke’s sees the brand take full ownership of movies, and will appear across VOD and social.
Lloyd's takes to TikTok to encourage women to invest by Ogilvy One
Lloyds has today launched a social-first campaign empowering women to kickstart their investment journeys. The campaign, led by Ogilvy One UK, is grounded in insights finding men invest a staggering £567,000,000,000 more than women, and puts a fiscal twist on this year’s International Women’s Day theme - Accelerate Action – with the strapline and campaign namesake ‘Don’t Get Mad, Get Investing’.
'Cat Haters Wanted' for Whiskas by AMV BBDO and EssenceMediacom
WHISKAS®, a trusted leader in cat food since 1958, is turning self-proclaimed ‘cat haters’ into ‘cat lovers’ through an innovative new program in partnership with CHEP Network, AMV BBDO, and EssenceMediacom and Enthral. Launching first in Australia, WHISKAS® new cat adoption campaign ‘The Cat Conversion System’ aims to change perceptions, increase cat adoption and make more people in the world fall in love with feline friends.
'Go Wild' for Puma by adam&eveDDB
Global sports company PUMA announces the launch of its biggest global campaign to date - ‘Go Wild’ – marking an evolution in its brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to redefining the game ,and setting the stage for long-term, sustainable growth. PUMA presents a new vision of sports aligned with the expectations of new generations and rooted in its history where, sport is a form of self-expression, a source of enjoyment, and a way to create social connections. With this, PUMA is launching a major strategic offensive, unveiling a positioning at the intersection of its DNA, its heritage, and the aspirations of new generations of consumers with ‘Go Wild’.
‘The Dehydrating Book’ by Edelman
Water for People, the global nonprofit dedicated to addressing the water crisis worldwide, is launching ‘The Dehydrating Book’ to amplify awareness around the water crisis. Developed by Edelman, The Dehydrating Book is a first-of-its-kind interactive children’s book that physically transforms based on its exposure to water. Using innovative technology, the story appears when hydrated and disappears as it dries—a powerful visual representation of how education and opportunity vanish without access to clean water.
'Haus of Flamingo' for Very by The Gate
Very has released the latest chapter of its distinctive Haus of Flamingo brand platform which, for the first time, is branching out beyond womenswear to reflect customer shopping habits. Haus of Flamingo has had a flying start since launching in Summer 2024, driving strong brand attribution and greater distinction. This has driven an impressive 10% uplift in brand consideration across the retailer’s womenswear category.
'The Vagina Heist' by BBH
The Vagina Museum, the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy, has launched an emergency crowdfunding appeal with a goal to raise funds to avoid closure. The Vagina Museum plays a crucial role in breaking the stigma surrounding gynecological anatomy and contributing to a broader cultural shift from shame to celebration. Without urgent financial support, the museum will be forced to shut its doors, cease all digital activities, and end their mission to educate, empower, and break taboos.
1/3
2/3
3/3