Duracell's Bitter Truths; Tui Packs Differently; KFC Believes in Chicken and More...

'Go Wild' for Puma by adam&eveDDB

Global sports company PUMA announces the launch of its biggest global campaign to date - ‘Go Wild’ – marking an evolution in its brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to redefining the game ,and setting the stage for long-term, sustainable growth. PUMA presents a new vision of sports aligned with the expectations of new generations and rooted in its history where, sport is a form of self-expression, a source of enjoyment, and a way to create social connections. With this, PUMA is launching a major strategic offensive, unveiling a positioning at the intersection of its DNA, its heritage, and the aspirations of new generations of consumers with ‘Go Wild’.

