Duracell uses dark humour to show lithium battery risks

Global battery leader Duracell today unveiled a fun out of-home campaign highlighting its innovative product safety feature, coating its lithium coin batteries with a repulsive taste to discourage kids from swallowing them.

Bitter Truths, developed by integrated creative agency VML UK, aims to target parents and showcase Duracell's bitter coating technology while highlighting the brand’s commitment to safety.

Due to the increasing use of Lithium Coin batteries in everyday products such as scales, key fobs, remote controls and flameless candles, the number of child ingestion accidents is on the rise. Research shows that the number of related accidents in households across the globe has more than quadrupled since 2002.

Duracell is working hard to tackle this issue as the only Lithium Coin battery supplier with BITREX technology designed to help prevent ingestion. The non-toxic substance, which is also the most bitter on earth, leaves a repulsive taste that encourages babies and toddlers to spit out the battery to help avoid swallowing.