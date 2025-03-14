KFC immerses itself in the cult of gravy

KFC’s BELIEVE campaign returns to reaffirm the brand’s position as the icon of chicken. Building on the 2024 launch , this new chapter delves deeper into the playful mythology surrounding KFC's passionate dedication to chicken.

The film focuses on the majestic moment a crispy KFC Mini Fillet meets a pot of glistening gravy. Viewers are transported to an enchanted forest where a colossal golden egg totem and a group of devoted "Believers" embark on a journey toward a lake of KFC's legendary gravy. At the climax, the cult members revel as a ritualistic gravy dunk ensues. The modern-day fable explores the strong connection KFC fans have with the Original Recipe Chicken and a true cult favourite: the freshly made gravy.

Monica Silic, CMO of KFC UKI, commented: "The ‘BELIEVE’ campaign is designed to entertain. It provides a break from the often chaotic or dull real world. It’s our way of sharing our absolute chicken obsession while offering our audience something fun they can believe in, amidst the noise."