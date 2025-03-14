Creativity
KFC immerses itself in the cult of gravy
Mother's latest film for KFC sees explorers discover a giant lake of the sauce
14 March 2025
KFC’s BELIEVE campaign returns to reaffirm the brand’s position as the icon of chicken. Building on the2024 launch, this new chapter delves deeper into the playful mythology surrounding KFC's passionate dedication to chicken.
The film focuses on the majestic moment a crispy KFC Mini Fillet meets a pot of glistening gravy. Viewers are transported to an enchanted forest where a colossal golden egg totem and a group of devoted "Believers" embark on a journey toward a lake of KFC's legendary gravy. At the climax, the cult members revel as a ritualistic gravy dunk ensues. The modern-day fable explores the strong connection KFC fans have with the Original Recipe Chicken and a true cult favourite: the freshly made gravy.
Monica Silic, CMO of KFC UKI, commented: "The ‘BELIEVE’ campaign is designed to entertain. It provides a break from the often chaotic or dull real world. It’s our way of sharing our absolute chicken obsession while offering our audience something fun they can believe in, amidst the noise."
The film unfolds as an odyssey through the mystical woodland. The golden egg acts as a guiding light and provides the captivating beat for the choreographed procession of Believers, which is set to an original track. The narrative builds to a climax, capturing the anticipation as one of the Believers is immersed in a pool of liquid gold gravy and emerges as a perfectly crispy KFC Mini Fillet above the shimmering gravy lake, to the cheers of the crowd.
Director, Vedran Rupic, added: "No matter what side of advertising one is on, one should know that making films is transactional. You give the audience something, and perhaps they'll reward you with something in the end. But if you're just taking their attention to feed them your message, the transaction has failed. You give, you get. Few brands understand this as well as KFC."
1/3
2/3
3/3
Martin Rose, Executive Creative Director of Mother, said: "KFC is an icon. All of our work respects that. It also respects the audience; they understand that logic is parked for 120 seconds as we go deep into the symbolism of total chicken obsession. It’s a playful escape from the world.
A fully integrated campaign, of which this film forms a part. It is supported by in-restaurant OOH, and PR activity that all reinforce the UK’s love for KFC’s fried chicken and cultish obsession towards KFC gravy.
Credits
Brand: KFC UK & Ireland
Campaign: Believe in Chicken
Film: Believe Part 2: All Hail Gravy
Clients: Monica Silic, CMO; Kate Tipper, Marketing Director; Leo Sloley, Head of Brand; Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager
Creative Agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Production Company: Business Club
Service Company: Orange Films
Director: Vedran Rupic
DOP: Nico Poulsson
EP: Tom Berendsen
Producer: Christian Kuosmanen
Edit House: Trim Editing
Editor: Joseph Taylor
Assistant Editor: Holly Thomson
Producer: Polly Kemp
Post House: Black Kite Studios
VFX Supervisor - Adam Crocker
CG Supervisor - Ian Baxter
Colourist - Tom Mangham
EP: Tamara Mennell
Sound Studio: King Lear Studios
Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick
EPs: Natalie Curran + Suzy Mcgregor
Music
Artist: fivehundred
Track: Velvet Cascade
Media Agency: Mindshare