Creativity
Lloyd's takes to TikTok to encourage women to invest
Ogilvy One is behind the bank's new vox pops highlighting the investment gender gap
14 March 2025
Lloyds has today launched a social-first campaign empowering women to kickstart their investment journeys.
The campaign, led by Ogilvy One UK, is grounded in insights finding men invest a staggering £567,000,000,000 more than women, and puts a fiscal twist on this year’s International Women’s Day theme - Accelerate Action – with the strapline and campaign namesake ‘Don’t Get Mad, Get Investing’.
The light-hearted creative leverages the popular vox pop trend by asking men and women across London "do you know how much more men invest than women?", capturing their stunned responses when they hear the answer.
Audiences will see the campaign across TikTok and email marketing, driving momentum around Lloyds Banking Group’s ongoing commitment to advancing everyone financially.
Izzie James, Senior Marketing Manager, Lloyds Banking Group: “One of the biggest barriers to gender equality is financial parity. Part of overcoming this hurdle is empowering women with the confidence to invest their money, in turn supporting their futures and creating financial freedom for themselves – it's a critical topic that needs more awareness. We want women to know that Lloyds is there to support them at every step of their investment journey.”
Rebecca Dennis, Managing Partner, Ogilvy One UK: “The jaw-dropping investment gap between men and women doesn’t earn nearly as much attention as it needs. The creative route and platforms for Don’t Get Mad, Get Investing aim to encourage women to start investing early and remind them that, with Lloyds on your side, it isn’t the daunting prospect we often assume it is.”