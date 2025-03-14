Lloyd's takes to TikTok to encourage women to invest

Audiences will see the campaign across TikTok and email marketing, driving momentum around Lloyds Banking Group’s ongoing commitment to advancing everyone financially.

Izzie James, Senior Marketing Manager, Lloyds Banking Group: “One of the biggest barriers to gender equality is financial parity. Part of overcoming this hurdle is empowering women with the confidence to invest their money, in turn supp orting their futures and creating financial freedom for themselves – it's a critical topic that needs more awareness. We want women to know that Lloyds is there to support them at every step of their investment journey.”

Rebecca Dennis, Managing Partner, Ogilvy One UK: “The jaw-dropping investment gap between men and women doesn’t earn nearly as much attention as it needs. The creative route and platforms for Don’t Get Mad, Get Investing aim to encourage women to start investing early and remind them that, with Lloyds on your side, it isn’t the daunting prospect we often assume it is.”