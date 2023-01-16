Halifax and New Commercial Arts show life behind the doors of British homes
The next iteration in Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign is a 60" ad that took over British homes at exactly 7.13 pm on Saturday 14th January
16 January 2023
The 60” epic brings to life the highs and lows in different homes over a minute in time. The camera moves in one continuous line through six homes in one town, ducking through fences, windows, slides and vents to reveal life behind closed doors.
The work is the next iteration in Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign and cements the bank’s role in homes across the country as a leading mortgage provider.
The campaign includes TV, BVOD, cinema, OOH, print and social. The film was directed by Martin Werner through Academy.
Richard Warren, Director of Marketing Communications, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ positioning is rooted in an understanding of people’s real lives, and nothing is as real as what goes on behind closed doors”
Hannah White, Managing Director, New Commercial Arts said: “This is our most ambitious ‘It’s a people thing’ film yet. Capturing humanity in the unique Halifax way, whilst making a film that feels like one continuous shot through six homes was a huge technical challenge. One that Martin and the team managed to pull off superbly.”
