Halifax and New Commercial Arts show life behind the doors of British homes

The work is the next iteration in Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign and cements the bank’s role in homes across the country as a leading mortgage provider.

The campaign includes TV, BVOD, cinema, OOH, print and social. The film was directed by Martin Werner through Academy.

Richard Warren, Director of Marketing Communications, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Halifax’s ‘It’s a people thing’ positioning is rooted in an understanding of people’s real lives, and nothing is as real as what goes on behind closed doors”

Hannah White, Managing Director, New Commercial Arts said: “This is our most ambitious ‘It’s a people thing’ film yet. Capturing humanity in the unique Halifax way, whilst making a film that feels like one continuous shot through six homes was a huge technical challenge. One that Martin and the team managed to pull off superbly.”

