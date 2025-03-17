Whiskas Looks To Prove Cat Haters Wrong

On TikTok, WHISKAS® will employ a first-of-its-kind 'dislike algorithm' - the more sceptics swipe past cat videos, the more they'll be identified for recruitment, turning traditional engagement tactics on their head. Meanwhile, WHISKAS® will prove that love is possible by sharing the journeys of some cat converts and demonstrating that the “system” works.

Teaming up with dedicated rescue groups 9 Lives Project Rescue and Hills Cat Rescue, WHISKAS® is ensuring each participant is matched with the perfect cat for their lifestyle. To make the transition even smoother, participants will receive the ultimate digital ‘Cat Conversion Kit’, which includes:

● Discounts on WHISKAS® Cat food & Cat Essentials with online retailer Pet Circle

● Expert tips and tricks on cat fostering & behaviour

● Consumer care support

WHISKAS® selected a handful of participants to document their two-week experience in real time on social media. The brand’s Insta Stories and TikTok Playlists will share daily content, allowing other Aussies to follow along, offer advice and perhaps be converted themselves. The best footage from these cat adopters will be compiled into a humorous social film, capturing the highs and lows of transforming cat cynics into devoted cat lovers - naturally featuring WHISKAS® products throughout the journey.

Media agency EssenceMediacom has taken a data-driven approach to identify households that are most likely to be open to pets - but sceptical towards cats. Through an omni-channel campaign, social , print , and OOH will call on Australians to put their scepticism aside with messag es like, “Honestly, if there was anyone else, we wouldn’t be asking.” “You like cats the least. That’s why we need you the most.”. Postcode targeting will ensure Sydney and Melbourne‘s most cat-hating suburbs see bespoke ads, and Australians will then be served with heartwarming tales of converted cat sceptics, proving love can indeed flourish.

PR and talent agency, Enthral, brought together a powerhouse lineup of local talent to drive the earned media campaign. Renowned Australian TV personality Jamie Durie stepped into the role of the ‘Cat Sceptic,’ welcoming three-month-old foster kitten Iskra into his home to put his feline reservations to the test. Meanwhile, beloved radio and TV personality Jo Stanley, a proud and self-confessed ‘Cat Lover,’ teased the campaign, sharing her passion for pets in collaboration with the brand. Adding expert insight, leading chief behavioural scientist and professor Dr. Juliette Tobias-Webb dissected the new WHISKAS research, offering her analysis in national media interviews.

Camille Shepherd, WHISKAS Brand Director said: “At WHISKAS®, we’re devoted to helping all cats live healthy and happy lives and believe that every cat deserves a loving home. The Cat Conversion System is our way of challenging misconceptions and showing that even the most sceptical individuals can find joy and companionship in a feline friend. By fostering a cat, people can experience the unique bond that forms and, hopefully, decide to make it permanent. This campaign is not just about increasing cat adoption rates, but also about changing hearts and minds.”

Gavin McLeod, CCO of CHEP Network said, “Whiskas’ work has been nothing short of amazing, sparking a genuine connection with Aussies in a way that feels both fresh and familiar. It's the kind of creativity that doesn't just stand out, it purrs. Having gone through my own cat conversion (courtesy of my daughter’s determination) a while ago, it was amazing to help create something that could change attitudes at scale and make a real difference.”

Andre Sallowicz, Creative Partner at AMV BBDO said, “ If cat lovers already have a cat, who’s left to adopt? The Cat Conversion System targets sceptics, people who think they dislike cats but have never lived with one. By giving them a firsthand experience, we can turn doubt into love and find more shelter cats forever homes.”

EssenceMediacom Client Managing Partner Michelle O’Brien said, “EssenceMediacom is proud to partner with Whiskas and CHEP on this category disrupting, and truly innovative campaign. By strategically targeting and converting the most sceptical cat-haters through a creative, data driven approach, we're confident we can help more cats find loving homes. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering breakthrough ideas and working with partners that drive real impact.”

