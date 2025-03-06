Creative Salon Loves...Refuge's 'Red Flags' installation

“Empowerment”, “women in leadership”, “strong women”. We may not say it publicly, but we all know the language of corporate International Women’s Day (IWD) is tired and empty.

And after years of repetition, it has become little more than another task on the to-do list (of women). Often the work is unpaid, piled on top of all the other must-do tasks to avoid being deemed “lazy” or “weak”. And we (women) know that that’s just the catch – the bar is always higher and according to society we mustn’t complain. But still, we must be empowered?

We’ve had these discussions and if I look at the women around me, I rarely see people who need to be stronger, I see a society that needs to stop telling them to be anything other than who they are.

I may be unashamedly cynical, but I’m not entirely opposed to IWD. AMV BBDO’s latest ‘Red Flags’ installation for Refuge exemplifies what the day should stand for: real, tangible support for women and genuine social change.

The campaign plays on the notion of red flags to highlight the concept's origin: the very real signs of coercive control. The aim is to offer up support and highlight that abuse is unacceptable, whether it's physical or not.