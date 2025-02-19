Creative Salon Loves... Nike's Super Bowl Statement And Its Commitment To Women's Sport

I’ve always loved sport. Yes, it stresses me out, can be the be-all or end-all of my mood across any given week, but I love it regardless.

As a woman, that's never been easy to navigate. Because growing up I was always the only girl on my team. I was always the one forced to wear pink. I had no role models who looked like me.

Back then, no platform was seemingly big enough for women to shine, thankfully that’s starting to change; in 2023 the Women’s World Cup Final was the most watched sporting event on TV in the UK with 38.4 million views, and the Women’s Six Nations TikTok account saw an annual increase of 586 per cent.

Nike is a brand aiming to jump over the hurdles of misogyny and did so on arguably one of the biggest sporting stages: the Super Bowl.

The ad - ‘So Win’ - is its first Super Bowl slot in 27 years that sees women being celebrated and empowered in a way that each watch gives me goosebumps as much as the first time.

The minute-long clip features some of sport’s current iconic female athletes from the likes of Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson and Aryna Sabalenka, and is narrated by Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii.

Championing the ‘So Win’ message throughout, the ad highlights the barriers women in sport face from comparisons about their looks to the never-ending list of stereotypes thrown their way.