Refuge’s ‘Red Flags’ Installation Highlights Hidden Signs of Abuse This International Women’s Day

74 per cent of people underestimate or not knowing the prevalence of domestic abuse in the UK.

On average, nearly 80 per cent of people would report physical abuse. However, when it comes to the less talked about sides of domestic abuse, such as coercive and controlling behaviour, technology-facilitated, financial, and psychological abuse, recognition is far lower. Just 39 per cent of people say they would report these less-understood forms of abuse.

Abigail Ampofo, interim chief executive of Refuge, said: “Domestic abuse often operates in the shadows, manifesting in subtle, insidious ways that are hard to recognise. As technology and cultural norms evolve, abuse becomes more difficult to spot. This campaign seeks to expose these hidden forms, using the voices of survivors to make the red flags impossible to ignore. We want women to know they are not alone, and Refuge is here to support them. We’re grateful to everyone who helped bring this campaign to life and are excited to share it on International Women’s Day."

Using the often-trivialised image of the red flag as a signal of toxic or abusive traits, Refuge’s campaign is designed to show that there are many red flags when it comes to domestic abuse and that ‘no red flag is too small’ - a message the charity wants everyone across the UK to understand.

AMV BBDO creative directors Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf said, “While the term 'red flag' is culturally ingrained, often used in conversation to signal toxic or abusive traits, it's frequently used flippantly. This reflects the way that often smaller, lesser-known forms of abuse are so difficult to pinpoint. Abuse has become more insidious, infiltrating into every aspect of our lives - our phones, culture, bank accounts and technology. And Refuge has evolved with it: showing up wherever abuse does. There is no red flag too small; every single one should be taken seriously, recognised and named for what it is: abuse.”

Visitors will be able to walk through the expansive display, read the survivors’ real words, and gain a sense of the countless red flags that indicate harm and abuse. The Outernet’s vast, immersive screens allow Refuge to bring to life the endless and ever-evolving nature of red flags at scale, far beyond what a physical installation alone could convey. These include behaviours such as tracking a survivor’s phone, isolating them from family and friends or trying to control what they wear. Messaging will also provide information on how Refuge can help while encouraging donations to support its vital work.

Alongside the flags, Outernet’s screens and sound system, Wave Studios have created an immersive soundscape, featuring actors, such as Refuge ambassador Olivia Colman - who previously partnered with Refuge for The Naked Threat campaign - as well as Bella Ramsay, celebrated for her role in The Last of Us, Adjoa Andoh, known for playing Lady Danbury in the Netflix series Bridgerton, and others lending their voices to survivors' quotes. These stories, which often go untold, will allow people to hear and feel the reality of these experiences on a much deeper level.

Refuge ambassador Olivia Colman said: “Abuse doesn't always look the way we expect it to. It's in the small moments, the quiet control, and the silent manipulations. No red flag is too small to be noticed, because every woman deserves to live without fear.”

To build further awareness survivor stories will be shared across social media by ambassadors and Refuge, whilst actor and poet Caitlin O’Ryan has written the poem “Why Did You Stay?”, which she will perform live on the day and will be shared during the campaign. The campaign will also use digital OOH sites in London, Bristol, and Birmingham to highlight the red flags that often go unrecognised.

Jessica Dracup-Holland, CMO at Outernet, said, “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Refuge for its ‘red flags’ campaign which uses our incredible immersive space to shine a light on the hidden signs of domestic abuse and amplify the voices of survivors. This partnership not only engages and educates, but also encourages action, ensuring no red flag is ignored."

Svenja Frahm, Creative Director at Pixel Artworks, said: “We felt privileged to be invited to work on this campaign at the incredible space at Outernet. The installation is humbling and we’re sure most women will recognise themselves in the quotes. Its strength lies in its accessibility to all. We worked on expanding the physical flag setup into the digital realm, continuing the red flags to infinity to symbolise the countless forms of abuse women face. We hope our content helps visitors understand the breadth of red flags in relationships, to enable them to support the women in their lives. That way we can all contribute towards making the world a refuge.”

The Outernet takeover builds on Refuge’s “Make the world a Refuge” campaign by AMV BBDO which launched in October with a film featuring actress Billie Piper, who voiced the real-life experiences of abuse survivors.