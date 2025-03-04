AMV Group Promises Big Ideas Real People Love

Discussing what the new platforms mean for AMV Group are its chief executive Xavier Rees and chief growth officer Jemima Monies, who underline that the work remains centrally important but that there was a need for a wider outlook to better outline the business' modern offering.

What does ‘Do Big Things’ signify to brands about the intentions and vision of BBDO and for AMV?

Xavier: 'Do Big Things' reflects a bold, unapologetic new direction for BBDO globally under the leadership of global CEO Nancy Reyes and global CCO Chris Beresford-Hill. To survive and thrive today, businesses need big thinking and big creative solutions - and there’s no better agency than BBDO to deliver both. 'Do Big Things' is also about commercial impact. Advertising is a growth driver – it can do big things for our clients’ businesses. And at BBDO we have an unrivalled track record in that space.

In the UK, we 'Do Big Things' by crafting 'Big Ideas Real People Love' - ideas that earn a place in their living rooms, their social feeds, their lives. The biggest ideas make people laugh, cry, and everything in between. They stick with them, spark conversations, and get shared - driving impact both commercially and culturally.

Can you share any background on how this new promise was developed and agreed upon?

Xavier: The thing that unites BBDO agencies globally is our creative soul. Nancy sees BDDO as a global community, rather than a network, which naturally means much more collaborative ways of working. As part of the BBDO Global Exec team, Nancy stress-tested and evolved her thinking with us. She’s also had conversations with people all over the world to get their perspectives and truly pushed them to think about how the language and positioning might work (or be adapted) in their markets.

Jemima: At the same time, we (with Xav now at the helm) had been thinking about what we stand for at AMV. We had been talking to clients for a while about our enduring power to craft Big Ideas Real People Love. Think Guinness Good Things Come to Those Who Wait and Made of More and Snickers You’re Not You When You’re Hungry. There are numerous other examples of much-loved brand platforms by AMV that have stood the test of time. It’s in our DNA and it felt like the right place for us to be.